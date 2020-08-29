Life in Prison #3: Government Overview of DOS — With Fascinating Raniere Conversation With Allison Mack

This is Part 3 of the series “Life In Prison” which is culled from the 59-page memorandum filed with the court, authored by the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY, which recommends a life sentence for Keith Alan Raniere, AKA the Vanguard.

Life in Prison Part 1: Raniere’s Exploitation, Trafficking and Alien Smuggling of Sisters, Camilia, Daniela, and Mariana

Life in Prison: Part 2 – Identity Theft and Unlawful [and Stupid] Surveillance (Keylogging) -With Exclusive List of Those Nxivm Spied on

You can read the entire government memorandum here.

Taking select excerpts from the memo is meant to provide readers with various views of the crimes that Keith Raniere committed from the prosecution’s point of view – and in support of their contention that he Brilliant One deserves life in prison.

It also provides insights into his foul deeds – when the Vainglorious One was amid the gullible and vulnerable in human society, a society that he is entirely unfit to be among and which the prosecution hopes to sequester him from ever being with freely again.

I will add my own comments and illustrations as the spirit [of Vanguard] moves me. In Part 3, the government gives its overview of something that actually largely took the Great One down — Dominus Obsequious Sororium or DOS also known as the Vow.

It was Frank Report that broke this story to the world.on June 5, 2017 in the story Part 1: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group.

MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

AMK10ART’s depiction of slave master Allison Mack with her slave Dr. Danielle Roberts branding another DOS slave, with a photo of Keith Alan Raniere hanging on the wall.

DOS

By Seth D. Dicharme

Acting US Attorney Eastern District of New York

Tanya Hajjar

Mark J. Lesko

Karin Orenstein

Assistant United States Attorneys

In late 2015, Raniere created DOS, a secret organization led by Raniere and comprised of “masters” who recruited and commanded groups of “slaves.”

Aside from Raniere, all members of DOS were female. Raniere gave himself the title “Grandmaster.” Raniere’s direct slaves (the “First

Line”) were Camila, Daniella Padilla, Nicki Clyne, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Allison Mack, and Lauren Salzman.

Each of these “first-line slaves” recruited their own “slaves” by approaching young women and falsely describing DOS as a secret women’s empowerment group or sorority.

DOS First-Line Slaves with their master in the middle.

The DOS First-Line Masters were slaves to the man in the middle Keith Alan Raniere.

Raniere instructed the First Line never to disclose his participation in and leadership of DOS. Prospective “slaves” were required to provide “collateral”—including damaging confessions about themselves and loved ones (truthful or not), rights to financial assets, and sexually explicit photographs and videos—to prevent them from leaving the group or disclosing its existence to others.

Through DOS, Raniere used the First Line to recruit other women to make a “collateralized vow of obedience” to their masters (and, by extension, to Raniere) and then required these “slaves” to perform labor, take nude photographs, and, in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere.

Raniere at one point told Camila that it would be “good” for her to “own a fuck toy slave” for him that she could “groom and use as a tool to pleasure” him.

Raniere also instructed Daniella Padilla, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco and Camila to find a young virgin “successor” for Raniere.

The First Line of DOS met three times a week for about ten hours a week. At the start of each meeting, the First Line took a fully nude photograph of themselves and sent it to Raniere. In the meetings that Raniere attended, Raniere sat on a chair, dressed, while the First Line sat on the floor beneath him naked.

Raniere engaged in sexual relationships with the First Line, occasionally at the same time, and directed them to purchase a “sorority house” which would contain BDSM equipment, including a human-sized cage.

These sexualized components of DOS, along with Raniere’s leadership of DOS, were deliberately concealed from recruits.

In April 2017, the First Line of DOS purchased a “sorority house,” located at 9 Milltowne Drive, Waterford, New York 12188.

DOS sorority house - to be used for nude photos and dungeons and paddling...

DOS sorority house – to be used for nude photos and dungeons and paddling…

An item purchased for DOS women to endure and Keith Raniere to enjoy.

A cage that looked like this was purchased for DOS slaves.

Raniere and other DOS “masters” recruited women as “slaves” into DOS by deliberately concealing Raniere’s role in DOS.

Women were recruited into DOS from California, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere, and DOS “masters” used encrypted messaging applications located overseas, including Telegram and Signal, to communicate with their “slaves” and to collect collateral.

After women were recruited into DOS and their collateral was collected, the DOS “slaves” were told that they needed to provide additional collateral each month. DOS “slaves,” including Sylvie, Nicole, and Jay, among others, believed that if they did not obey their “masters,” their collateral would be released.

Raniere and DOS “masters” used a variety of means to coerce their “slaves” into submission. In accordance with Raniere’s instructions, DOS “slaves” were required to be branded with a symbol that, unknown to the “slaves,” represented Raniere’s own initials.

"Truck drivers, as well as health professionals" are trained to recognize human branding as a marker of trafficking, says Lucid Moment.

Turn the brand counterclockwise 90 degrees and you can see the initials -- K-R.

The DOS brand when turned 90 degrees counterclockwise has Keith Raniere’s initials easily visible on it.

DOS “slaves” were also controlled in a number of other ways, including physical isolation (by being required to stay in Clifton Park); forced participation in “readiness” drills; requirements to seek permission from Raniere or their “master”; sleep deprivation and extremely restrictive diets.

At Raniere’s instruction, the DOS victim being branded was held down by other DOS “slaves” and was required to state, among other things, “Master, please brand me, it would be an honor.”

Keith Raniere and Allison Mack have made no appearance in the NXIVM lawsuit that targets then Brofnman sisters

Raniere gave these directives to Allison Mack to implement:

Raniere: Do you think the person who’s being branded should be completely nude and sort of held to the table like a, sort of almost like a sacrifice? I don’t know if that, that’s a feeling of submission, you know. So…

Allison: Yea

When the moment comes, she sees the deep meaning of his spiritual grandiosity.

Raniere: Ah, you could also of course videoing it, and videoing it ah from different angles or whatever gives collateral.

Allison Mack in the presence of her Vanguard.

Allison: Mmhm

Raniere: So, it probably should be a more vulnerable position type of a thing.

Allison: OK

Raniere: Laying on the back, legs slightly, or legs spread straight like, like feet, feet being held to the side of the table, hands probably above the head being held, almost like being tied down, like sacrificial, whatever.

Allison: OK

Raniere: And the person should ask to be branded.

Allison: OK

Who could resist a being such as this?

Raniere: Should say, please brand me it would be an honor or something like that. An honor I want to wear for the rest of my life, I don’t know.

Allison Mack was bedazzled stupefied and enthralled by Keith Alan Raniere - and it and led to her destruction.

Alison: OK

Keith pauses for a second to let his profundity sink in.

Raniere: And they should probably say that before they’re held down, so it doesn’t seem like they are being coerced.

Allison: OK

The branding itself was performed without anesthesia and using a cauterizing pen, which burned the skin and left a permanent mark.

All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

MK10ART captures the joy of branding for the branders. Depicted is Allison Mack, Keith Alan Raniere, and Clare Webb Bronfman who claimed she knew nothing of DOS or its sexual component and a not so happy woman being branded.

Most of the brandings were performed by [Dr.] Danielle [Roberts], a DOS “slave” who was also a licensed medical professional.

DOS women dancing in front of Raniere's prison.

Dr. Danielle Roberts now dances for her Vanguard in front of the prison where he resides.

DOS “masters” also benefited financially from recruiting and maintaining DOS “slaves.”

DOS “slaves” were coerced into providing labor and services for their “masters” under the threat of the release of their collateral, including editing and transcription work, taking naked photographs, and other tasks.

DOS “masters” were expected to receive approximately 40 hours of labor each week from their “slaves.” (testimony of Lauren Salzman that Raniere decided that “if we each had six slaves who each had six slaves under them . . . you would have 40 hours, approximately 36, but approximately 40 hours of work per week for life from these individuals”).

***

Below are a few paintings by Marie White that demonstrate the horrors of the branding table and the demonic sex slaving Keith Raniere imposed on the women.

Marie White's 'The Branding of a Slave.'

Marie White loved to paint scenes of pubic branding- one of the wisest ideas Master Raniere ever conceived

Marie White's - Dr. Danielle Roberts and her Cauterizing Pen. Was Keith Alan Raniere sent to prison for no more a crime than condoning the branding of consenting women? A reader suggests it is the case.

DOS First Line Masters, Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack — painting by Marie White.

And for good measure, one more from MK10ART—

MK10ART

MK10ART painting of the branding scene, with a DOS slave on the table – and with [back row l-r] Allison Mack, Dr. Danielle Roberts [dressed] Nicki Clyne, and front row L-r Lauren Salzman and the Vainglorious Keith Alan Raniere AKA the Vanguard