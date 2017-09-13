Libya now shows up on page views. Some recent reader comments seem to say that Allison Mack is in Libya.

Sara Bronfman’s husband, Baset Igtet, is Libyan, and is reported to have political ambitions there, although it’s not clear he has sufficient history, connections, and popularity there for that to be realistic. I think he grew up outside the country.

There is NO EXTRADITION TREATY between the US and Libya.

And Sara Bronfman is back in the NXIVM village.

Could Libya be the new exit strategy?

Certainly, if Sara thought there was no other way to keep Clare out of prison, she would consider getting her husband to call in some favors to keep Clare safe in Libya. Money would obviously not be an issue. If Clare wanted Raniere to hide out with her, I’m sure Sara would go along.

Another hypothesis is that Clare and Keith will exit to the much more pleasant Fiji Islands, but leave Allison Mack behind to take the blame for DOS. Perhaps Sara has enough understanding of how brainwashed Allison is that she believes justice would be best served by putting Allison indefinitely off the grid in Libya.

Sara Bronfman seems to be only concerned about matters for herself and not at all about the women who were branded. She spends all her time spending her money. Her husband spends all his time spending her money. He apparently had less wealth than he evidently said before their marriage. Neither seems even slightly concerned that women are being branded – and that those who are whistleblowing are being falsely accused by Clare Bronfman, Sarah’s sister.

It is truly criminal.

Sara Bronfman and Baset Igter with their baby. By their silence and continued support of Keith Raniere they show their support for female pubic mutilation.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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LIBiA, SARA BRONFMAN, BASIT IGTET Y POSSIBLE NUEVA ESTRATEGIA DE SALIDA DE RANIERE

Libia ahora demuestra para arriba en páginas vistas. Algunos comentarios recientes de lector parecen decir que Allison Mack está en Libia.

Marido de Sara Bronfman, Baset Igtet, es Libia y se divulga para tener ambiciones políticas, aunque no está claro que tiene suficiente historia, conexiones y popularidad hay que ser realista. Creo que creció fuera del país.

No existe ningún tratado de extradición entre los Estados Unidos y Libia.

Y Sara Bronfman en la aldea NXIVM.

¿Libia podría ser la nueva estrategia de salida?

Ciertamente, si Sara pensó que no había otra forma para mantener a clara fuera de la cárcel, ella consideraría conseguir marido a pedir algunos favores para mantener a clara segura en Libia. Obviamente no dinero no sería un problema. Si Clare quería Raniere para esconderse con ella, estoy segura que Sara iba a lo largo.

Otra hipótesis es que Clare y Keith se salir a las Islas Fiji mucho más agradable, pero dejar Allison Mack para tomar la culpa para DOS. Tal vez Sara tiene suficiente conocimiento de lavado de cerebro como Allison es que ella cree que justicia sería servida mejor poniendo Allison indefinidamente fuera de la red en Libia.

Sara Bronfman parece estar sólo preocupados por asuntos por sí misma y no por las mujeres que eran de la marca. Ella pasa todo su tiempo gastar su dinero. Su marido pasa todo el tiempo que gasto su dinero. Al parecer tenía menos riqueza que evidentemente dijo antes de su matrimonio. Tampoco parece un poco preocupado de que las mujeres están siendo marca – y que los denunciantes están siendo falsamente acusados por Clare Bronfman, hermana de Sarah.

Es verdaderamente criminal.

Sara Bronfman and Baset Igter with their baby. By their silence and continued support of Keith Raniere they show their support for female pubic mutilation.

Sara Bronfman y Baset Igtet con su bebé. Por su silencio y el apoyo de Keith Raniere, muestran su apoyo a la mutilación pública.