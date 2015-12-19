Letter from reader: Who will take on Raniere?

This email came from a reader:

I wondered who might step up to replace former Albany Times Union reporter, Jim Odato and blogger John Tighe as people to whom ex-NXIVM members would send “inside information” (It’s a shame that Tighe turned out to have such a major flaw in his make-up!).

Looks like people are choosing YOU to be that person.

Who in the Federal government will take on the NXIVM/Raniere/Bronfman triumvirate?

As far as I can see, there are three possibilities: (1) Preet Bharara, the U.S. Prosecuting Attorney for the Southern District of New York – who could definitely take NXIVM/Raniere/Bronfman down but who probably doesn’t have enough “hooks” yet to justify his getting involved; (2) the applicable U.S. Prosecuting Attorney in the other U.S. locations where NXIVM is still operational (Is there any other place besides L.A.?); or (3) the U.S. Attorney General.

One other non-Federal option is Eric Schneiderman, the New York State Attorney General. But since he’s so dependent on the Working Families Party for his political funding and infrastructure, he probably isn’t really a viable option.

I know that NXIVM funnels political contributions through the Working Families Party – and/or have them made by inner circle members who are subsequently reimbursed in cash.