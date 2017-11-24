Legendary columnist, Richard Johnson on Sen. Gillibrand & NXIVM in NY Post

Richard Johnson is more than a reporter at the New York Post -- he is a celebrity journalist - and one of America's favorites in that broad and imprecise field called gossip journalism.

Legendary journalist Richard Johnson writes about NXIVM in his Page Six column in the New York Post.

November 23, 2017: Thanksgiving Day

Today, Richard Johnson’s Page Six column in the New York Post was on the topic of US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and NXIVM. The headline: Secretive Upstate Group Had Gillibrand’s Dad on Payroll

Page Six is probably America’s best known and best read gossip column.

Today, Mr. Johnson, whose ‘whispers roar with a patrician manner and acerbic pen’ outed the role of US. Sen. Gillibrand’s attorney/lobbyist father, Doug Rutnik, who once worked for NXIVM, was sued by the cult and several of its members (including Barbara Bouchey and the Bronfman brats), and refunded the cult his entire $100,000 fee.

Mr. Johnson reminds readers that NXIVM’s “leader Keith Raniere, aka Vanguard, has a secret sorority of young, attractive women who are branded like cattle with his initials and forced to hand over nude photos as ‘collateral’ in case they disobey him.”

“Court records show that the group, said to have spent more than $1 million a month on legal fees, has been involved in more than 50 lawsuits over the years.”

“Nxivm’s biggest financial supporter, Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman, contributed $2,400 to Gillibrand’s 2010 special-election campaign, records show.”

Mr. Johnson concludes his column with a hard-to-believe quote from a spokesman for Sen. Gillibrand who claimed the Senator “never heard of this group until she recently read about them in the newspaper.”

Mr. Johnson has written about NXIVM before:

10/29/17 India Oxenberg’ dad speaks out-about daughter involved in cult

11/07/17 Catherine Oxenberg meets with officials over daughters cult involvement

11/23/17 Secretive Upstate Group Had Gillibrand’s Dad on Payroll