Guest View: I was there with Allison when Lauren, Sara and Nancy ‘love-bombed’ her

Guest View: By It’s a Small Small Smallville World

I was at the Jness weekend that Allison Mack came to in Vancouver BC. It was her first event. Lauren & Nancy Salzman along with Sara Bronfman love bomb all over Mack. The sad thing is she ate it up like candy. A certain sign of low self-esteem and ripe for the picking.





Happy together:

Lauren Salzman [l] helped persuade Allison Mack to join the team at Executive Success Programs.

Lauren being more her age and best to use the tools to persuade Mack how important the mission of Jness was, took the lead.





Before the weekend was over, the staff already had their claws into her. Mack was on the Bronfman jet headed to Albany the day after the training. Little did she know it was to continue NXIVM’s deep dive into her brain to wash, rise and foam it into what it is today…. Keith Raniere’s second in command in DOS.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017. Sara’s money and elder Nancy’s skills helped persuade Allison she needed to change her life.

Mack was rich, distant from her parents, had a weak boyfriend who they could convince her to break up with. She was a B, maybe C, rated actress, with a small part in a long running show. Mack was ripe to be the lead in something important and she needed Keith to make that happen. The key was Mack had no solid foundation beneath her to stand on her own two feet.

Over time, the leadership convinced Mack to mostly give up acting, move to Albany, start sleeping with Raniere, and become his main Pimp of DOS

The Dalai Lama asked Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman to be transparent in 2009. They chose to ignore his message. Happily, before V- Week a great deal will become abundantly transparent.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, May 2009. Nancy helped persuade Allison Mack to fly to Albany to meet Vanguard. It changed her life.

Is Raniere responsible, yes. All the upper leadership of NXIVM is for working together as a pack of wolves.

Is Mack responsible? Yes, for not taking better care of her self-worth before her first Jness weekend and needing to be the center of attention during the weekend training. Even during rounds of brainwashing, there are moments of clarity where the brain says, something is not right in Smallville. One can either choose to ignore or investigate.

Are her parents responsible? Yes. They did not help to raise her with a strong sense of self. Since Mack was a child actor, they have most likely sponged off her. Even today they must get some money from her. Why wouldn’t a parent, after all this press, want to rock the boat and seek to help their child, as India’s mom has, unless they are afraid they would be cut off from their gravy train?

Allison Mack [r] with Lauren Salzman. Both women were on low cal diets. Both women are now convicted felons.

Allison Mack [r] with Lauren Salzman. Two top DOS women. Lauren has both Mr. Raniere’s and Miss Mack’s initials branded by a hot iron on her pubic region, according to former members of DOS.