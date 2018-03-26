Leaked document: 8 penances of the Ethicist

Did you ever wonder what the prescribed penances for Espians are?

This leaked document from “Participant Notes” from an Ultima/Ethicist class may help you to better understand.

The creator of this document may not have wished it to be published and may claim it is covered by a confidentiality agreement.

However, since NXIVM officials routinely fail to hand out signed copies of the confidentiality agreement and decline to provide anyone with copies of any confidentiality agreements – even if requested – one can only assume there is no agreement or they are no longer in force.

Most honest people provide copies of agreements to the other party to ensure compliance.

Since I am publishing this document, it brings it now into the public domain and nobody ought to think it is covered any longer by a confidentiality agreement – if there ever was one.

{Remember, if they never signed an agreement, it may not be valid.]

So readers, please leak more info to me so I can publish it and end the rascal’s Keith Raniere’s claims of confidentiality on his executive failure success technology .

The penances below are interesting and seem to set people up to fail, be punished and manipulated by Keith.