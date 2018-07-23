Laura Darby: Action around Nancy Salzman’s home points to final move-out

The video above is of Oregon Trail in Waterford {Clifton Park] NY – the street where Nancy Salzman, Edgar Boone, Dr. Brandon Porter, Rosa Laura Junco, the late Pam Cafritz, Mariana Fernandez and Keith Raniere all lived at one time or another. For those who have never visited the neighborhood – this will give you an idea of what the neighborhood looks like,

By Laura Darby

I previously sent you a picture of Allison’s lonely BMW.

Since I was made aware that it was parked there by residents of her former condo building in Grenadier, it hasn’t moved. They informed me that it had not moved since she put it there after being asked to move her car.

I am sending you a video of my second drive by Nancy Salzman’s. When I first drove by there were at least 10 cars there (four in the driveway at least, and more on the road. Subaru’s, a Mercedes – which could have been Karen’s, Honda’s etc.)





On the second drive, it was down to four. The video shows me turning onto Oregon Trail, Then #1 Oregon and after a bunch of trees (there is quite a distance between 1 and 3) Nancy’s house. Two cars on road and two in driveway.





On my third drive, we were down to two Honda’s and Accord on the road and a white big Honda in the drive didn’t appear to be a CRV or Pilot.





The interesting thing was on my third trip past her house, just past her house on the side near the bushes and trees that separate 1 and 3 Oregon there was a vehicle with Virginia plates and a man talking on his cell phone. From my best guess, remaining Espians were crowd-sourcing cleaning out the house of personal belongs. I saw a ladder pulled out of the garage and going into a pickup truck





Onto 21 Oregon Trail – Keith’s last residence in the Albany area. On closer look it appears they are repairing the front porch. Hence the two wheelbarrows pulled up to the front steps and the steps barricaded off with the yellow tape. I also saw concrete blocks to the side and all the planters have been moved. I would expect that house to be placed on the market soon (If it can be sold.)





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Seems like Nancy Salzman is planning for the future - a grim one. This is her former longtime residence at 3 Oregon Trail. When it was raided by the FBI - some $520,000 in cash was removed - most of it in a shoe box.

Seems like Nancy Salzman is planning for the future – a grim one. This is her former longtime residence at 3 Oregon Trail. When it was raided by the FBI – some $520,000 in cash was removed – most of it in a shoe box.