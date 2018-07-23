Jeffrey Peterson verifies identity in Vimeo video

Jeffrey Peterson – who is in hiding – he says – fearful of being murdered by the NXIVM-Salinas-Arizona Mafia cartel – has sent me a video confirming his identity.

I had mentioned in a previous post that there was always a chance that the person I spoke to on the phone who said he was Jeff Peterson was merely someone impersonating Peterson.

The video seems to quell that concern. That is why I am sharing it with readers.

Peterson is a businessman of international repute – and he claims that after he refused to join NXIVM, Emiliano Salinas set out to destroy his business relationships with the top tier Mexicans – and the Arizona Mafia – a collective of top Democratic officials and business people in Arizona who have seem to profit from the lucrative business that one can enjoy from the fact that Arizona and Mexico share 370 miles of border.

Here is his Vimeo – and comparing it to many online pictures of Peterson – it seems to me he is really the Jeffrey Peterson – a former member of the Arizona Mafia – and international Hispanic Internet pioneer.

In the world of Salinas-Bronfman-Raniere, it pays to take extra precaution. The Peterson story promises to be big and those who are interested in NXIVM should stay tuned. This may play a pivotal part in the prosecution of Emiliano Salinas – one of NXIVM’s top players.

We may also learn a little more about the Fast and Furious illegal black op – of the [deep state] US government – and if NXIVM – and not merely Salinas – and the Arizona Mafia -had a role in it.

Below is a short video where NXIVM High Rank Lauren Salzman introduces fellow NXIVM High Rank Emiliano Salinas [jokingly] as “her partner in crime.”

Who knew she was not kidding?





https://vimeo.com/281002727/b555b7c41c