LAST UPDATED: 4:30 PM – The Sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere – With Frequent Updates as the Hearing Proceeds

4:30 PM

Keith Raniere Sentenced To 120 Years In Federal Prison

Keith Raniere has been sentenced to 120-years in federal prison.

The sentence is not actually as bad as it sounds because, with time off for good behavior, he’ll only have to serve 102 years.

There were also a lot of special probationary conditions – but those will only kick-in after he finishes serving his prison sentence.

Raniere, clad in a black prison outfit, had watched intently throughout the 5-hour proceeding.

As soon as the sentence was read, he was escorted out of the courtroom by a phalanx of U.S. Marshals.

He will be returned to MDC tonight – and will likely put on “suicide watch” for the next few days.

Before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis pronounced the sentence, Raniere had an opportunity to address the more than a dozen people who had delivered “Victim Impact Statements” at today’s hearing.

In a speech that was rambling and unfocused, Raniere started out by saying that “I do believe strongly that I’m innocent of the charges. But it’s also true I see all of this pain. …They’re lying for a reason, and that reason stems from me,’’ he said.

“I do feel deep remorse, but I do not feel remorseful for the crimes I did not commit,” he added.

“The hurt is true. The anger is true,” he said. “I am deeply sorry. I did not mean to cause this pain, cause this anger.”

As soon as Raniere finished speaking, Judge Garaufis starting laying into him: “To him, the brave victims … are liars,” the judge said.

“Mr. Raniere remains unmoved. … [He] has therefore failed to demonstrate remorse [and continue to maintain] …to this day that he’s done nothing wrong,” the judge added.

Judge Garufis also imposed a $1.75 million fine and ordered Raniere to pay a to-be-determined amount of restitution.

The sentencing represents the culmination of an investigation that was sparked by a story in Frank Report back in June 2017 that exposed the secret DOS society – and its blackmail and branding requirements.

Although all of the other major media outlets failed to pick up the story, The New York Times did its own front-page story several months later that caught the attention of investigators and prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York (EDNY).

Raniere was originally charged with a total of eleven charges – but four of those were referred to the Northern District of New York (NDNY) for jurisdictional reasons.

In addition to not following up on those charges, the NDNY never did anything in response to all the other NXIVM-related crimes that it was told about by a series of whistleblowers since 2005.

The U.S. Attorney for the EDNY has already issued a “Press Release” concerning today’s sentencing.

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3:30 PM

Victims Keep Speaking Up – and Keith’s Fate Keeps Looking Worse and Worse

Before the Court broke for lunch, it heard from several more of Keith’s Raniere’s victims: Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Kristin Keeffe, Nicole [Last Name Withheld], India Oxenberg, Jane Doe, Adrian AKA Fluffy[Last Name Withheld], Adriana [Last Name Withheld], and Mark Vicente (All were present in person except for Mark Vicente who read his Victim Impact Statement over the phone). Here’s what they had to say.

*****

Barbara Bouchey

Barbara gave a very emotional presentation that repeated a lot of what she had said at Clare Bronfman’s sentencing hearing.

But she also added some very personal messages at the end of her statement.

“I forgave you a long time ago,” she said, looking Keith directly into his eyes.

“You are not of sound mind, you are delusional”, she added – and “I pray for your soul every day”.

Barbara Bouchey

*****

Susan Dones

Susan Dones was the next person to speak – and she was also very emotional in addressing Keith.

She recounted many of the other crimes for which he’s never been charged – and given today’s likely outcome, probably never will be.

She also specifically asked Judge Garufis to prevent him from ever again having any contact with any of his followers so that the NXIVN cult can not be revived.

And she concluded by turning one of Keith’s oft-repeated sayings back onto him. “You used to say all the time that ‘He who has the most joy wins’. And let me tell you that today, we’re all winning”.

Susan Dones talks to the media after the sentencing of Clare Webb Bronfman on September 30, 2020. Dones spoke at that sentencing hearing as one of Bronfman’s victims – and did the same today at Keith Raniere’s sentencing hearing.

*****

Kristin Keeffe

The emotions ran even higher when Kristin Keeffe, the mother of Keith’s first-known child, took the stand to decry Keith for refusing to pay any child support. That prompted Judge Garaufis to ask if she was being represented by counsel (She is – by William Dreyer, Esq.).

Kristin also alleged that Keith and Nancy still had millions of dollars in cash hidden away – which is a matter that the judge might want to consider when he’s fashioning restitution orders for Keith and Nancy.

Kristin concluded her riveting presentation by detailing all the risks she took to get her and her child away from Keith – and how he hunted her down and tried to set her up for a possible kidnapping or worse.

Kristin Keeffe from The Lost Women of Nxivm

*****

Nicole [Last Name Withheld]

Next up was Nicole – who previously testified at Raniere’s trial and who was the victim involved in the Sex Trafficking charge that was brought against him.

Most of Nicole’s statement concerned DOS – and her ongoing concern about the possible release of some/all of the collateral she handed over to her “Master”.

She said that “DOS was the worst, most terrifying, and most degrading I ever experienced in my life”.

She concluded by looking at Raniere and saying g “DOS was never about growth. It was all meant for your sexual pleasure and power”.

*****

India Oxenberg

India Oxenberg was the next to step up to make her victim Impact Statement – and, unlike some others who spoke today, flashed some real anger at Raniere and some of his co-defendants.

She was especially bitter about the fact that Allison Mack had coerced into having dozens of sexual encounters with Raniere – who she was not at all attracted to.

She was also angry that she had been forced to starve herself – and endure severe hunger pains – in order to get her weight down to the 106-pound limit that Keith had set for her. He did that, India said, because “He wanted me to look like a 12-year-old girl”.

And she was very upset that she might have to live the rest of her life “with Keith Ranieri’s initials branded on my body”.

She revealed that Keith’s nickname for Michele Hatchette involved the use of the “N-word” – which is the first time that anyone has mentioned that little factoid.

And she concluded by saying “You’re like a sadist who got great pleasure watching our skin be branded with your initials”.

India Oxenberg

*****

Jane Doe

An unidentified Mexican woman was the next to give her “Impact Statement.”

Although she was visibly nervous, she castigated Keith for having lied to her so much.

He lied to her about them having a monogamous relationship.

And when she complained about that lie, he promised her that they would have a baby together – which, of course, was just another lie.

She concluded by describing g how she was misled into joining DOS – and how she worries to this day about her collateral being released.

*****

Adrian AKA Fluffy [Last Name Withheld]

Next up was Adrian, one of the six members of the Mexican family that moved to the Clifton Park, NY area so they could all be closer to Keith.

He spoke passionately about how Keith destroyed his family – and how Keith ended up sleeping with all three of his sisters.

He concluded by talking about all the lies that Keith had told him over the years – and how many bad decisions he made because he originally believed in Keith.

*****

Adriana [Last Name Withheld]

Adriana, the matriarch of the previously mentioned Mexican family, replaced her son on the stand – and was near tears throughout much of her testimony.

She talked about what a “monster” Keith is – and how he had destroyed what had once been a tight-knit and happy family.

Now, she explained, the family has broken into factions – and some members still don’t talk to others.

*****

Mark Vicente

Mark was the last person to deliver a “Victim Impact Statement” – and did so via an audio link. Much of what he had to say was repetitious of statements he made on “the Vow”.He still blames himself hor having been “bamboozled” by Raniere – and for failing to see what was going on around him.

A couple of excerpts from Mark’s statement:

“Beyond Keith Raniere’s crimes as documented in your court, there are moral crimes this man has committed. Specifically against those that were under his care. The crimes were willful and intended to cause maximum damage…

Your Honor, I spent 12 years studying this man. He has a belief that he is the next evolution of human-kind. Beyond worldly ethics and morality. Far superior to this court. He thinks he breathes the rarified air of an awakened genius. But he is none of those things.

He is a malicious, petty, evil and dangerously vengeful sociopath who thrills at our pain, and yet barely a glimmer of that excitement is visible on his blank face and his dormant eyes. He has been a lascivious little toddler with too much power and ZERO accountability. He has stolen hundreds of years from all his victims and poisoned their existence… poisoned my existence… and he needs to be held accountable.

Mark Vicente

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1:00 PM

More Victim Statements Paint Raniere as a Predator – and No End in Sight

Next up were Sarah Edmondson, Ivy Nevares, and Toni Natalie (Sarah appeared via video, Ivy via audio – and Toni was there in person).

*****

Sarah Edmondson

Sarah recounted a number of concerns she had about Keith and his relationships with some of the female members of the Executive Board.

She then dropped a new bombshell when she accused Keith of trying to steal her away from her husband, Anthony “Nippy” Ames.

Although there has been a lot of speculation over the years, there was never any definitive proof that Keith had tried to recruit Sarah to become a member of his harem.

Today, however, we heard directly from her that he apparently did just that. Hardly surprising…but it does fill in another blank in the NXIVM puzzle.

And it was not something that was addressed in “The Vow”, HBO’s 9-part series concerning NXIVM and Raniere.

Speaking directly to Raniere, the former top recruiter in NXIVM slammed the cult leader for being a “liar, parasite, and a grifter” who manipulated people seeking personal growth.

“In a curriculum that focused on personal growth—you have taken none,” she said. The 43-year-old Canadian actress was featured in the front-page New York Times article that showed her brand mark. She said she has since had it removed with plastic surgery.

Anthony Ames & Sarah Edmondson

*****

Ivy Nevares

Ivy began by recounting the relief she felt when she left NXIVM on January 18, 2018 while Keith was hiding out in Mexico – which is somewhat ironic since Ivy fled by returning to her family’s home in Mexico.

It was she said the first day that she felt totally free in a long time.

Ivy closed her segment with a statement that appeared to draw special attention from Judge Garaufis – and several others who were present in the courtroom.

“May you live long enough in prison to experience the hell you put me through”, she said.

And then her audio feed went to silence as those words reverberated throughout the courtroom.

Ivy Nevares

*****

Toni Natalie

Toni’s statement included a good deal of the same material she had recited at Clare Bronfman’s sentencing hearing.

She did, however, close out with several statements that were filled with raw emotion.

First, she looked at Keith and said “I hope the judge sentences you to live in prison.”

Then, she looked even more harshly at him and said “And I hope to God you’ll die in prison” – another phrase that seemed to hang in the air for a while.

And lastly, she looked at Keith with tears in her says and admonished him to do one good thing before he dies: “Tell the Snyder family what actually happened to their daughter, Kristin” – a clear reference to Kristin Snyder, a former member of NXIVM whose body was never found after she supposedly committed suicide by paddling a kayak out into a freezing Alaskan lake and purposely tipping it over. Prior to disappearing, Kristin had told several people that she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child.

Kristin Snyder – does Keith Raniere know anything about her disappearance? If so, will he ever tell?

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12:15 PM

Cami Gives the First Victim Impact Statement – Things Looking Grimmer for Raniere

Marc Agnifilo, Keith Raniere’s lead attorney throughout the trail, was quite prescient in his prediction that “Cami will bring the house down” when she gave her Victim Impact statement.

And that she did.

In a very composed and stable voice, Cami recounted how she and Raniere first had sex when she was 15 years old (He was 45 at the time).

But before they did, he took her to his “library” – where he had her pose nude and he took pictures of her from all angles. “As a 15-year-old, that’s not something you easily forget,” she noted to a hushed courtroom that seemed to be hanging on her every word.

Unlike Clare Bronfman’s sentencing hearing, everyone in the courtroom is required to have a mask on at all times today – even when they’re giving their “Victim Impact Statement”.

But Cami’s words were very clear – and very biting – even with a mask on.

She recounted how it was on September 18, 2005 when she and Raniere first had sex – and how he required her to refer to that date as their “Anniversary”.

She also said that Raniere insisted that they keep the relationship a secret just between the two of them – and how, from that point on, he systemically cut her off from all her friends and family members.

He also insisted that she get her weight below 100# – which was always a difficult standard for the 5’5″ Cami to meet. And he required her to weigh herself every day – and to report the results to him.

“He punished me emotionally, psychologically and sexually”, the now 30-year old Cami said.

She told the court about the time she attempted to commit suicide – and how Raniere’s response was to questions if she understood how much she would hurt him if she was successful.

Her closing statements were worthy of being emblazoned on the courtroom walls.

“He demanded loyalty but was loyal to no one but himself” – and “I am here, your Honor. to prevent him from ever destroyer anyone else ever again”.

Cami left NXIVM in 2017 – long before Keith was arrested.

But because of the trauma that she had experienced at the hands of Keith, she could not summon up the courage to go out on a date until she was 29 years old.

“He robbed me of my youth,’’ Cami said. “He used my innocence to do whatever he wanted with me.

“It has taken a long time for me to begin to process the trauma he caused”, she added.

“Today, I still have trouble identifying the line between a normal relationship and an abusive one. But I’ve learned that survival is instinctive even in the most twisted circumstances.”

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11:45 AM

Things Are Starting to Look Grim for the Vanguard

One of the first steps in the sentencing process is for the judge to calculate what the defendant’s “Offense Level” is per the federal Sentencing Guidelines.

In doing that calculation, the judge will take into consideration – but not be bound by – similar calculations that were done by the prosecution and the defense.

In this case, the prosecution came up with an “Offense Level” of 52 – while the defense came up with an “Offense Level” of 37.

Based on his own calculations, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has determined that Keith Raniere’s “Offense Level” is 49.

And, as indicated in the chart below, a “score” of 49 calls for life imprisonment.

Since the guidelines are not mandatory, the judge is not required to impose a “life sentence” on Raniere.

But given the judge’s finding that his “Offense Level” is 49, he’s now going to have to find reasons not to do so if Keith is to get anything less than a life sentence.

Federal Sentencing Table

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11:30 AM

India Oxenberg Calls for a Sentence of Life in Prison

India Oxenberg, who is currently starring in the 4-part docuseries “Seduced” on STARZ, appeared on CBS this morning to discuss the series – and her thoughts about today’s proceedings.

When asked what type of sentence she thought Raniere should receive today, she quickly responded “I hope the judge gives him life in prison.”

India Oxenberg

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11:00 AM

More Women Identified Who Will Be Making Victim Impact Statements

People are now being directed into the various rooms that are being used for today’s proceedings. In addition to the main courtroom, there are two overflow rooms – and a special room for the media. Large monitors are set up in that room that will allow anyone present to watch and hear the proceedings.

Nicole – the woman who was the basis for the Sex Trafficking charge against Raniere – was spotted going into the main courtroom. That suggests that she may be one of the women who will be giving a Victim’s Impact Statement before Raniere is sentenced.

Word has also reached Frank Report that two other women will be making similar Victim Impact Statements: Ivy Nevares, who will be doing hers via an audio recording – and Sarah Edmondson, who will be doing hers via a video recording.

If the list of names that we previously cited is also correct, the number of victims who will be speaking is at least thirteen.

At 10 minutes per statement, that portion of the proceeding is going to go well over two hours.

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10:40 AM

Toni Natalie [far left] & India Oxewnberg [far right] Arrive at the Courthouse





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10:30 AM

Barbara Bouchey Is in the House

Barbara Bouchey arrived at the EDNY Courthouse for the sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere.

Barbara Bouchey

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10:00 AM

TV Crews From Albany Have Made the Trip to Report on Today’s Proceedings

A CBS – Channel 6 crew that is here to report on today’s proceedings noted that “social distancing is in effect and masks are being worn due to COVID-19”.

People lined up waiting to get into Keith Raniere’s sentencing hearing.

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9:30 AM

No Meteors Spotted – Sentencing Will Likely Proceed

A check with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has indicated that neither agency is tracking any meteors that are likely to strike the EDNY courthouse in Brooklyn, NY between now and the end of the day. Thus, it appears that Keith Raniere’s sentencing hearing will go on as scheduled despite his plea to his followers that they pray for a meteor strike to interrupt the proceedings. Stay tuned for more updates from the FAA and NASA.





Potential problem averted…

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8:30 AM

People Arriving Early to Ensure They Get a Seat

Jaclyn Cangro, Reporter @SPECNewsAlbany:

People are already lining up outside of court, including members of the #NXIVM Five/@BlindfoldHer. Some are part of film and documentary crews.

“When I spoke to the court yesterday, they said they wouldn’t be letting people in early (due to COVID).”





The hearing starts at 11 a.m.





People started lining up to get into the EDNY Courthouse before 8:00 AM.

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3:00 AM

Our Reporting Plan For Today

Frank Report will be reporting on the sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere throughout the day. Our method will be similar to what we did during the sentencing of Clare Webb Bronfman.

We will report with updates throughout the hearing as we get new information [Frank Parlato will actually be attending the sentencing hearing – and, along with Paul Serran, will be forwarding information throughout the day to K.R. Claviger, who will be doing the updates]. All the updates will all go on this post – and we will change the headline by posting the time after the words “Last Updated”.

The newest information will be at the top of the page. Scroll down for older information.

The sentencing hearing will begin at 11:00 AM – and is expected to last until at least 5:30 PM. The place in the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse.

Brooklyn Federal Courthouse

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will be presiding over today’s sentencing hearing.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, the sentencing judge for Keith Raniere

Frank Report plans to be there early in order to see who is attending the hearing.

Presently, there are at least 10 victims scheduled to speak. This number could change at any time.

During the sentencing of Clare Bronfman, each victim was allotted 10 minutes, though one woman was given a few extra minutes to tell her story.

The victims expected to speak at Raniere’s sentencing include:

Barbara Bouchey, a former girlfriend who left NXIVM in 2009 only to be attacked by him, civilly and criminally, for a decade.

Susan Dones, the former co-owner of the Seattle/Tacoma Center who left NXIVM in 2009 and was attacked by him civilly for years.

Toni Natalie, who left him in 1998 – and was attacked by him civilly and criminally for about 20 years.

Kristin Keeffe, the mother of his oldest known child, who fled with her son in 2014 – and was hunted by him for years.

India Oxenberg, who publicly announced she will make a statement at his sentencing, was a DOS slave who was abused by him.

Mark Vicente, who testified at Raniere’s trial – and will appear via video. He left the cult in 2017 and became a major whistleblower.

Four members of the same Mexican family – sisters Camila and Daniela, their brother Adrian (AKA “Fluffy”), and their mother, Adriana – are each expected to make victim statements. Together, they will tell a compelling story of how Raniere abused an entire family.

Daniela testified at his trial that Raniere had her placed in solitary confinement in a room for nearly two years because she had romantic feelings for another man.

Her sister, Camila’s story is probably the most important of all – since she will be making her first public statement confirming that Raniere sexually abused her when she was 15. This is especially important since Raniere’s followers have presented to the court, held press conferences, and made media appearances at which they presented evidence suggesting that the child porn pictures of Camila that were used as evidence in the trial were tampered with by the FBI in order to make it appear she was 15 when the pictures were taken.

Her proclaiming in court that the photos were real will do a lot to debunk the notion that there was a miscarriage of justice in Raniere’s trial.

There will be at least one more woman testifying, whose identity cannot be revealed until she arrives safely in the courtroom.

Following the victim statements, there will probably be a recess.

When the court reconvenes, the prosecution and the defense will each present their arguments as to what they think is an appropriate sentence. We already know that the defense will argue for 15-years – and that the prosecution will likely argue for life imprisonment.

Then, Raniere himself will be permitted to speak.

He told Frank Report last Friday that he intends to speak and proclaim his innocence.

After his statement, Keith will be sentenced by the judge.

The day has finally arrived – a day that Keith Raniere will remember for the rest of his life.

It is the day that hundreds of his victims have been anticipating for years – some for more than a decade.

It is the day his followers and believers have been worried about since he was first arrested back in March 2018.

It is the last day when he will spend more than a few hours outside of a federal prison.

Viva Executive Success!



