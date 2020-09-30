Clare Bronfman: Coverage of Her Sentencing – With Updates

We will begin our coverage of Clare Webb Bronfman’s sentencing as soon as information is available.

The newest information will be placed at the top of this post, with older information moving downward.

We will put the time of each entry.

The sentencing hearing begins at 11 AM and will likely go on for several hours before Clare is sentenced.

There will NOT be a remote dial-in option for the sentencing.

Bronfman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification. The crimes carry a maximum of 15 and 10 years respectively and the judge has the option of sentencing her to consecutive sentences, meaning that the absolute maximum sentence Clare can get is 25 years.

That is unlikely to happen. The prosecution is recommending a sentence of five years and the defense is seeking probation. According to the terms of her plea deal, Clare can appeal any sentence longer than 27 months.

It is believed that Judge Garaufis will sentence her to more than 27 months, based on a statement he made last December about considering an upward departure.

Since then Clare has written to the judge stating that she will not disavow Keith Raniere and Raniere’s recent antics, including having dancers twerk in front of the MDC where he is being held, demanding prosecutors sign an affidavit swearing that they did not commit any criminal acts while prosecuting Raniere, and saying in a recorded conversation that someone has to watch the judge so he will know he cannot get away with what has happened, cannot possibly go well for his follower, Bronfman at her sentencing today.

United States District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will preside and the hearing will take place in the Hon. Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom, 2nd floor, North Wing. There will be two Overflow Courtrooms: 2E North and 2F North to hear and watch the proceeding on video screens in real time. In addition to the two overflow courtrooms, the sentencing proceeding will be livestreamed in the cafeteria seating area on the 3rd floor of the courthouse.

It is our understanding that 10 victims will speak and each is allotted 10 minutes. That means – with time between speakers – that at least 80 minutes or more will elapse with victims statements alone.

Barbara Bouchey and Susan Dones are known to be speaking.

Clare may also have speakers on her behalf – possibly the Nxivm-5 and she will most likely speak herself asking for leniency from the judge.

Both the prosecution and the defense attorneys will speak arguing for their respective recommendations and that should take another half hour to one hour.

It is not known if the prosecution or defense will read any letters written by absent victims or supporters into the record.

The judge will also explain his process and hand down the sentence which will come last.

There may be a break in between speakers. I expect the proceedings to last several hours and not end before 1 PM and more likely 2 PM.

The two big things of course to look for is the length of the sentence and whether the judge remands Clare into custody immediately [which means she will be handcuffed while in court] or whether he will allow her to report to prison at a later date.

Also, if she is remanded to prison, it will be important to learn which one she is headed for.

If she is assigned to the MDC, it might mean more charges are coming. If no charges are coming, it is likely she will be assigned to Danbury, Connecticut, a low-security United States federal prison for male and female inmates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



