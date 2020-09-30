Lawyers: Clare Bronfman Has Serious Liver Problem Putting Her at Risk of Entering Prison With the Pandemic

September 30, 2020
Clare Bronfman’s lawyer submitted a file under seal that contains the test results of the about to be sentenced heiress’s liver.
Though the public is not privy to the test, her lawyer, Duncan P. Levin, explains that her condition might be serious enough to warrant her not being put in prison.
In his cover letter to the judge, he writes, “Just four days ago, she was diagnosed by her doctor with a possibly serious liver ailment. Her alanine aminotransferase (ALT) is a level that is twice what her doctor would like and expect to see. Clare is scheduling medical follow-up visits, and we wanted the Court to be aware of this situation. We also believe that this puts Clare at heightened health risk, given the status of the pandemic in the New York area.”
The first thing that comes to mind is that Clare probably should not schedule appointments beyond today because the possibility exists that she may be remanded to prison following her sentencing which begins at 11 AM.
The other interesting fact is that her attorney saw fit to write a letter to the judge two days before sentencing to inform him that Clare has a last minute, previously undiagnosed condition with her liver.
Of course it appears that this is an attempt to keep her out of prison, possibly on compassionate grounds. It is doubtful that it will work.  The prosecution will likely argue that there are fully staffed medical and dental departments at every prison.
The alanine aminotransferase (ALT) test that Clare took is a blood test that checks for liver damage. If someone’s liver is damaged, it will release more ALT into their blood and levels will rise.  Some who have known Clare say that she has for years lived on an extremely low calorie diet, and that her diet resembles that of someone who has anorexia nervosa, which is known in some instances to cause liver damage.
It is not likely that Clare will be able to use her liver as a get out jail card and thus the only real questions are: How many years will Clare be sentenced to prison and will she be remanded immediately or be given a future date to report to prison.
***

In addition to presenting Judge Garaufis with her liver text, Bronfman’s lawyer also presented a letter from Clare’s family overseas asking to be allowed to attend the hearing by video conferencing.

As far as we can ascertain, the judge did not grant their request.

Here is the pertinent part of the attorney’s letter.

Georgianna Havers with her daughter, Clare Bronfman, leaving court last year.

Basit Igtet with wife, Sara Bronfman.


Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

