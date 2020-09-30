Lawyers: Clare Bronfman Has Serious Liver Problem Putting Her at Risk of Entering Prison With the Pandemic

Clare Bronfman’s lawyer submitted a file under seal that contains the test results of the about to be sentenced heiress’s liver. Though the public is not privy to the test, her lawyer, Duncan P. Levin, explains that her condition might be serious enough to warrant her not being put in prison. In his cover letter to the judge, he writes, “Just four days ago, she was diagnosed by her doctor with a possibly serious liver ailment. Her alanine aminotransferase (ALT) is a level that is twice what her doctor would like and expect to see. Clare is scheduling medical follow-up visits, and we wanted the Court to be aware of this situation. We also believe that this puts Clare at heightened health risk, given the status of the pandemic in the New York area.”

The first thing that comes to mind is that Clare probably should not schedule appointments beyond today because the possibility exists that she may be remanded to prison following her sentencing which begins at 11 AM.

The other interesting fact is that her attorney saw fit to write a letter to the judge two days before sentencing to inform him that Clare has a last minute, previously undiagnosed condition with her liver.

Of course it appears that this is an attempt to keep her out of prison, possibly on compassionate grounds. It is doubtful that it will work. The prosecution will likely argue that there are fully staffed medical and dental departments at every prison.

The alanine aminotransferase (ALT) test that Clare took is a blood test that checks for liver damage. If someone’s liver is damaged, it will release more ALT into their blood and levels will rise. Some who have known Clare say that she has for years lived on an extremely low calorie diet, and that her diet resembles that of someone who has anorexia nervosa, which is known in some instances to cause liver damage. It is not likely that Clare will be able to use her liver as a get out jail card and thus the only real questions are: How many years will Clare be sentenced to prison and will she be remanded immediately or be given a future date to report to prison.

*** In addition to presenting Judge Garaufis with her liver text, Bronfman’s lawyer also presented a letter from Clare’s family overseas asking to be allowed to attend the hearing by video conferencing. As far as we can ascertain, the judge did not grant their request.

Here is the pertinent part of the attorney’s letter.

“Clare’s immediate family [asks] the Court to consider a video link to the proceedings so they can participate remotely. While we are aware that there may be technological considerations with this request, Clare’s mother and sister, in particular, are physically unable to attend because of quarantine restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and their travel into the United States from abroad. Given the unusual circumstances, we would respectfully request that the Court allow them to be present for this very important proceeding via video link, if that is possible. Clare’s family very much wishes to be present in whatever way they can be.” Attached is a letter from Clare’s mother, sister, her husband and Clare’s brother in law. Here is their letter: Dear Judge Garaufis; We, the family of Clare Bronfman – her mother; sister; step-father and brother-in-law respectively, are writing to humbly request to be admitted to attend her sentencing by video call this Wednesday, September 30th at 11am EST. We all live in Europe and have been unable to travel to the US to visit Clare monthly as before due to the Covid lockdown and related travel restrictions. This means that Clare has been alone and without the presence of any member of her family for care and support for the last 8 months. We had hoped to be physically present for her sentencing, but with Covid restrictions and quarantine measures still in place; specifically, the ones of this court, we are unable to physically attend. Thus; we ask that if there is any way the court would agree to allow us to be virtually present for our daughter and sister on this day, to show our love and solidarity for her, and support her as only family can, we would be eternally grateful. We thank you for your consideration. It is signed by Georgiana Havers, Nigel Havers, Sara Bronfman and Basit Igtet. *** While it may be true that Georgiana Havers visited Clare monthly, it is not likely that her sister Sara has visited Clare since leaving the USA before Clare’s indictment in 2018. Her husband, Basit Igtet, has been in the USA on at least one occasion since Clare’s arrest. Basit Igtet with wife, Sara Bronfman. Both Clare’s mother and Basit appeared at her bail hearing to vouch for Clare. Sara did not appear and claimed she could not travel with her two children, despite the fact that she has multiple nannies who travel with her and a cadre of servants.

