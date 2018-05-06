Larry Shea: Is Clare Bronfman Reincarnated ‘Bitch of Buchenwald?’

By Larry Shea

Keith Alan Raniere, like so many bogus gurus before him, claims to know the past lives of his mind-controlled followers, including their most recent past lives. However, this is just another ridiculous ruse that fraudsters, such as Raniere, employ to manipulate their zombie-like disciples.

Raniere’s main goals were to gain absolute power and control over his female victims and to extort money and sexual slavery from them. He is currently being charged with sex-trafficking and forced labor (Count Dracula and his slavishly-tormented female victims come to mind). Raniere, an alleged rapist and statutory rapist, is a self-proclaimed murderer and an abusive torturer of women. In short, this demented monster hates women!

In his video, “Annealing the Human Spirit,” Raniere reveals his true identity to Grace Park when he states: “With respect to people who are sociopathic, you know, I believe that there’s a whole other species, of almost like the human race, that really performs differently, like they don’t have empathy…Now there’s one person I know who seems like everything with them is a game, and, uh, you know, there are two types of people where everything’s a game. One type of person, everything’s a game, but they know it. They’re inauthentic!”

That is inauthentic Keith Raniere describing himself in a nutshell – a conscienceless con-man. Keith is revealing his sociopathic persona to all who have ears to hear and eyes to see! Cunning Keith has convinced himself that he is the master of the game (magister ludi) – the game that he plays with his and other people’s lives. This malignant narcissist believes that he can play the game better than anyone else and, therefore, he is convinced that he will be acquitted of all the charges against him.

Clare Bronfman 2017

Clare Bronfman ‘honoring ‘our beautiful country. 2017

In 2005, Clare Bronfman and Sara Bronfman-Igtet (Jewish heiresses to the Seagram’s liquor fortune) blew $65 million from their trust funds, on the advice of Keith Raniere, who is both a Holocaust-denier and a Nazi-worshipper. Raniere maintained that his investments of the Bronfmans’ money in the commodities market went belly up because Edgar Bronfman (Dumb and Dumber’s dad) sabotaged all of Keith’s trades.

According to Raniere, papa Bronfman did this to discredit Keith because of the undue influence this Svengali had on his two young daughters. But a deeper and more conspiratorial motive was later revealed by this diabolical deceiver. A clearly megalomaniacal and delusional Keith Raniere maintained that he represented a serious threat to the invisible Zionist forces that rule the world. As if – Guffaw! The make-believe guru was piling his B.S. higher and deeper. Straightaway, he pulled out the plugs and let his plenteous pile of poop fly upwards into the ceiling fan!

Voltaire warned us long ago that: “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” So, NXIVM’s shameless absurdist-in-chief decided to see how far Voltaire’s dictum could carry him in life. Sociopathic Keith Raniere ‘enlightened’ a select few of his close disciples about their most recent past lives as Nazis.

Nancy Salzman (Jewish), whom Raniere had stated was a concentration camp victim in her former life, suddenly had her most recent past life inexplicably transformed by Keith into that of Adolf Hitler.

The late Pamela Cafritz (also Jewish) was apprised that she was merely a low-level Nazi.

Raniere’s former girlfriend, Toni Natalie, was identified as having been Hermann Goring in her past life.

Barbara Bouchey was advised that she had been “The Splendid Blond Beast,” Reinhard Heydrich, in her former life.

Alex Betancourt, Emiliano Salinas’ prat boy, was notified by Raniere that he had been Benito Mussolini in his former life. Oye, Alex, I saw the movie, “Benito,” which starred Antonio Banderas as Mussolini, and you, mi amigo, are no Mussolini!

Ilse Kloch had a cruel streak.

Ilse Koch had a cruel streak.

To the best of my knowledge, Raniere never got around to identifying who Clare Bronfman was in her former life. So, I’ll take a stab at it, as a bow of honor to Vanguard. I believe that there is a high degree of likelihood that Clare was the notorious Nazi, Ilse Koch, “The Bitch of Buchenwald.” There are some very eerie parallels between these two women!

Ilse Koch was diagnosed by psychiatrists, who examined her, as “a power-mad demon.” CHECK – Clare, if the power-mad sash fits, wear it.

As the overseer of the Buchenwald concentration camp, Ilse had “acquired a reputation as an aggressive sadist.” CHECK – Clare, that sash of sadism looks so good on you!

Ilse Koch enjoyed “riding on horseback, with whip in hand, through the prison compound, lashing out at any prisoner unfortunate enough to glance in her direction.” CHECK – Clare, a real rear-end of a nightmare, was once a very accomplished equestrian.

Ilse allegedly took pleasure in the gruesome and nauseating “hobby of collecting lampshades, book covers, and gloves made from the skins of dead inmates.” CHECK – Branding women with a cauterizing iron qualifies Clare as being gruesome and nauseating.

Ilse’s husband (SS-Colone, Karl-Otto Koch), the commandant of Buchenwald, was convicted by an SS tribunal of racketeering, embezzlement, insubordination, and murder – to cover up his other crimes. He was executed by a Nazi firing squad in 1945. CHECK – Keith may not be put up against a wall, but he will be convicted.

Ilse Koch was acquitted of the charge of receiving stolen goods. CHECK – Clare may be able to buy her way out of prison.

Finally, in 1951, Ilse Koch, “The Bitch of Buchenwald,” was sentenced to life imprisonment, where, in 1967, she hung herself from her cell door. Ilse reportedly had “suffered from delusions and had become convinced that concentration camp survivors would abuse her in her cell.” CHECK – Trust me, it is not going to end well for Clare either. This Lady-Macbeth-like queen of mean will become even more insane than she already is. It would not surprise me, if someday, somebody, somewhere were to discover Clare hanging from something in a felo-de-se Clare Bronfman, “The Bitch of NXIVM,” appears incapable of remorse.

ILse had a pleasant smile. She loved to collect the skin of those she killed.

Ilse had a pleasant smile.

Clare Bronfman now runs NXIVM using her wealth and cruelty to keep the slaves inside the cult. She is perhaps "too big for prison." And she certainly was for the Western District of New York's DOJ.

Clare Bronfman runs NXIVM, using her wealth to keep slaves inside. She may well testify that Keith Raniere never coerced anybody into slavery.