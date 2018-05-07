Dr. Roberts video, using NXIVM tech, speaks of “Miraculous healing”!

Anyone who thinks that NXIVM is done has failed to consider that the now-jailed cult leader, Keith Raniere, has trained his minions well. Listen to Dr. Danielle Roberts, one of Raniere’s numerous DOS slaves and the one who wielded the branding pen, cutting excruciatingly painful scars forming Raniere’s and Allison Mack’s initials on the pubic region of slave women who gave their masters blackmail worthy material.

At a seminar, she is one of the “World’s greatest healers” [and one of the world’s greatest branders, I dare say!] But is this is a physician you can trust, when she tells you about the powers of the mind?



