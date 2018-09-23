Karl Bassett: Frank is using Kruek for clickbait like Raniere used her for cult bait

By Karl Bassett

Your “article” Kristin Kreuk’s Hypocrisy Gets More Stunning by the Week , is almost entirely made up of a bunch of random, anonymous comments of dubious accuracy and is hardly convincing.

I’ve read a bunch of Frank’s articles and cannot remember anywhere he has actual proof Kristin Kreuk did anything illegal. If he has any such evidence, then why hasn’t he gone to the police?

Kreuk plays a brave lawyer on TV? Big whoop.

Are you going to criticise Matt Damon because he’s never killed anyone or Tom Hanks because he’s never fought his way through Nazi-occupied France? Actors act. The clue is in the name. And criticising her for publicly supporting one case is effectively saying she should never be allowed to ever support any cause until she makes some public gesture that meets your approval.

In another article, you link to a CBC article quoting many NXIVM victims saying their courses actually helped them, because that’s how cults work. They start off helping people so they will carry on and by the time they get to the weird stuff they’re in too deep to easily back out. How can you sympathize with these victims but refuse to see someone like Kreuk could be in the exact same position? Or do you blame every NXIVM victim?

Exposing Nxivm and Raniere was a great thing, and now it is actually moving through the courts, you should carry on reporting what is actually happening with the case and/or move on to another subject.

Endlessly going back to the Kristin Kreuk well for clickbait just looks like you’re using her name for publicity in exactly the same way Raniere did a decade ago.

If she’s implicated and guilty, then it will all come out when this gets to court. Until then, she’s a victim of this cult just as many others are.