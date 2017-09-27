K.R. Claviger responds to Troll/Mexican Lawyer who threatens extradition

In a recent post, Frank Report gave a suspected troll space to publish a ‘threat’ against a regular commentor, Mr. K.R. Claviger.

The troll, posing as a Mexican lawyer, with the unusual name of Adelita Lengua Larga de la Tonta, threatened Mr. Claviger with extradition to Mexico for the crime[s] of making comments unfavorable to Keith Raniere. Ms. Lengua Larga de la Tonta, however, offered Mr. Claviger a way out of his troubles if he made an apology.

K.R. Claviger response:

Dear Senorita Adelita Lengua Larga de la Tonta:

I had an opportunity to discuss your recent email with my attorney. And, just as importantly, I’ve had a chance to go back and review every comment I’ve ever made on the Frank Report.

Much to my surprise and chagrin, it appears that you and your client are correct in claiming that I’ve committed some egregious and potentially criminal acts. For that, I am truly sorry – and promise it won’t happen again.

However, rather than being guilty of the numerous “crimes” for which I am supposedly being investigated in Mexico, I really think I am guilty of only one crime: I haven’t done nearly enough to expose Keith Raniere, that pathetic piece of humanity who goes by the made-up title of Vanguard – and those who assist him in his sociopathic activities.

I hereby apologize to everyone whose life has been disaffected by Raniere for not doing more to help bring him down – and I promise I will, henceforth, take some time every day to do something to help end his reign of terror and turmoil.

I encourage everyone else who reads this blog to do whatever they can to expose Raniere for the destructive and cowardly psychopath that he truly is.

I hope this response was helpful and fulfills your requirement for the apology you demanded.

Your sincerely

K. R. Claviger

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Mr. Claviger had a further comment:

To the readers of the Frank Report:

We all need to do whatever we can to bring Keith Raniere and his sycophantic followers down.

As Martin Niemöller wrote many years ago:

First, they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.