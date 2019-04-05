Jim Del Negro – a consultant without a name

So what does a guy do when his Vanguard leaves him?

We hear plenty about female slaves but what about the beta males who followed Keith Alan Raniere?

Of all the beta males in Nxivm, one man stands out for unnatural stupidity and comical idiocy. His name is James Del Negro.

Some readers know him as President of the High Council of the Society of Protectors [SOP]. Others know him as a NXIVM coach and salesman who couldn’t make a living – who lost his house – despite telling others – if they paid $5,000 for an intensive – the technology of Nxivm was a sure fire way to get rich.

Others know him as manager of a Los Angeles real estate development which went to waste and ruin under his watch. Still others might recall how in Los Angeles, the 6’2″, 220 pound Del Negro claimed to have been raped in his bed by a 100 pound Filipino woman.

Rose kept calling Will, asking him when he would be home.

Poor Jim – he was raped by a 100 pound Filipino woman. It was hard on him, harder on him he said than on her.

Other may recall his remarkable testimony in the Susan Dones case where he could not remember the name of the company for which he served as president.

And some know him, of course, from his candid reports on his pet rabbit, Hank, which he calls the Hank Report

Jim Del Negro started a rival to the Frank Report called The Hank Report. His approach is a little softer than mine. He writes about his rabbit, Hank’s ‘actions wreaking havoc in the world.’ I write about a lying, misogynistic, unethical, deviant sociopath who does the same thing.

In any event, stupidity like his is not found easily – even in Nxivm. He worked very hard at it.

As a further example, Jim set up a website with a Raniere-sounding name, “Rhythms of Influence”.

Rhythms of Influence offers consulting services. Jim has five whole pages, [although only four of them are finished] on his website, which he began in 2018:

Home

Blog (under construction)

Contact Us

Services

About Me.

Here are some pictures on his home page:

Note that the pictures are of happy, good looking people – but none of them are Jim.

Blog Page [under construction].

Contact Us Page [no email address given].

Services Page

About Page

The “About Me” page reads:

ABOUT ME

Experience You Can Count On

My services help companies achieve their goals faster. I do this by identifying their biggest limitations to growth, removing their limiting beliefs and implementing changes necessary to achieve their goals. I have spent the last (20) years as an entrepreneur and working with other entrepreneurs to understand our psychology and how to remove ineffective behaviors and processes which keep us from expanding faster. I am looking to work with people that want to be their best and are willing to change in order to be successful. I am interested in participating as an independent consultant to help you achieve your goals faster and become more profitable.

Skills

· Business Startup

· Organizational Behavior

· Productivity and Efficiency

· Organizational Systems Development

· Team Building

· Leadership

· Personal Goal Setting Training

EXPERIENCE

Design Engineer

LRC Electronics – Horseheads, NY

· Created cable television connectors that have better electrical and water-resistant performance, and re-usability

Manufacturing Engineer

LRC Electronics – Horseheads, NY

· Sourced equipment and designed methods to reduce costs of manufacturing cable television connectors

Design Engineering Manager

Amphenol Corporation – Danbury, CT

· Started the cable television connector product line, adding a new segment to the Communications Division of Amphenol

· Supervised (4) design engineers responsible for design improvements on cable television connectors

Sales Representative

Enermetrix – Maynard, MA

· Sold natural gas procurement services to commercial and industrial clients in the state of Connecticut

· Business Consultant for energy utility companies starting up new energy services in de-regulated open markets

Co-Owner

Club-Z Tutoring Franchise – Saratoga Springs, NY

· Opened a new territory for a franchise, matching teachers and students

· Setup and ran all business systems: Sales, Marketing, Accounting, Operations, and Customer Service

Trainer

Humanitarian Community Organization – Clifton Park, NY

· Conducted personal growth trainings with a staff of (6) for groups of 20 to 30 clients

· Trained coaches to work with clients on goals

· Certified coaches in stimulus response removal techniques

· Business consultant for entrepreneurs

Education 5/1989

BS: Mechanical Engineering

Clarkson University | Potsdam, NY

Earned Certificate in Manufacturing

Accomplishments

· New Business Startup: Created new designs for a line of over 100 new cable TV connectors for a new business under Communications Division of Amphenol Corp.

· Cut over 30% of the cost of cable TV connector designs

· Improved performance of connectors to best electrically performing connector in the industry

· Named on (2) Patents on cable TV connectors

· Opened new territory for Enermetrix in Connecticut for energy purchasing services

· Certified in behavioral stimulus response disconnection techniques – helped hundreds of clients become more successful by stopping their limiting behaviors

· Consulted with a client helping them overcome Tourette’s Syndrome

· Consulted to start up a power washing small business

***

It is great Jim tells us so much about himself. A lot really. There is only one thing he forgot to mention in the “About Me” page (or anywhere else on the website): His name.

Sure his name stinks – because it is associated with that prince of stinkers, Keith Alan Raniere. Who wouldn’t want to hide it? On the other hand, who is going to want consulting services without knowing who the consultant is?

Anyone is going to wonder, “why isn’t this dude telling people his name?” It’s suspicious.

The contact page gives an option to send an email. I sent an email saying, “Jim – how are you doing?”

After I sent it, the contact page read, “Thank you for your inquiry! We will get back to you within 48 hours.”

My email was sent however without providing me the email address to where it was sent.

On the home page, there is a phone number (518) 588-7792 – which happens to be Jim’s cell phone. But it does not give a name.

In the “About Me” page, Jim writes, he was a “Trainer” with a “Humanitarian Community Organization – Clifton Park, NY.”

Wouldn’t that be Nxivm? Most humanitarian organizations are proud of their work and proud of their name. Why doesn’t Jim name the “Humanitarian Community Organization”?

Back in August 2017, when people were quitting SOP in droves – following a report in this publication about branding women, Jim wrote a letter to an SOP man who was leaving the fold.

He wrote “I am sad for your resignation, but I understand the confusion.”

The problem is Jim doesn’t really understand the confusion, which is largely his own.

Jim in the early days of NXIVM with Karen Unterreiner.

Jim Del Negro with Karen Unterreiner.