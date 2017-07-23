Jens Gould, as editor of The Knife Media, [Formerly Knife of Aristotle] gives interview on Fox





A large team of analysis at The Knife will determine slant bias and media, says .

Where is the bias and where is the distortion?

Mr. Gould says The Knife can help readers help out.

Much of what Mr. Gould says is true.

But it’s what he does not say is his methodology – and who is the conceptual founder of The Knife, Keith Raniere – that’s really interesting.

For more information on the The Knife, you can click on these links:

I commented in my own name on the youtube page as follows (I do not know if the comments will be removed):

Comment #1:





The interview is quite nicely done and much of what Mr. Gould says resonates with many. However, people viewing this should be aware that The Knife Media recently changed its name. It was formerly The Knife of Aristotle. The conceptual founder of The Knife is Keith Raniere.





Comment #2





While I applaud the concepts promoted by Mr. Gould, a great deal of transparency and for that matter – a careful vetting of how analysts evaluate what is spin, slant and bias – is required. For more information on The Knife and about Mr. Raniere, I invite people to visit the Frank Report. www.frankreport.com. Here are a couple of links which may be informative. Facebook page emerges under The Knife (sans Aristotle) https://frankreport.com/2017/07/10/facebook-page-emerges-under-the-knife-sans-aristotle/ News from NXIVM Village: Knife of Aristotle to change name; newbies promoted to EMPs https://frankreport.com/2017/07/06/news-from-nxivm-village-knife-of-aristotle-to-change-name-newbies-promoted-to-emps/ “Knife of Aristotle isn’t just Fake News site, it’s a cult” https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2017/05/the-knife-of-aristotle-isnt-just-a-fake-fake-news.html

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Lastly, Frank Report cordially invites Mr. Gould to comment on this website. I will publish his comments unedited.





Perhaps Mr. Gould would favor me with evaluating some of the reports on this website showing what slant, bias, spin and etc. have occurred [if any].





I might also humbly suggest a similar review of Mr. Raniere’s own bio – which appears to have an unusual abundance of spin, bias, slant, distortion and, if I err not, lies.

Jens Gould makes an impressive appearance on Fox News. He is not a Keith built millionaire. But he is a Keith built zombie.

Jens Gould makes an impressive appearance on Fox News.