Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Results Announced – Nothing to See Here, Folks – So, Just Move Along, Move Along

The official results of Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy were released today by New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner, Barbara Sampson – and, just as expected, they indicate that he committed suicide by hanging himself in his cell in the 10-South Unit at the Manhattan Correctional Center (MCC).

Manhattan Correctional Center

Epstein was supposedly found dead in his cell at MCC last Saturday morning. He was being held there without bail since his July arrest on sex trafficking charges.

So much for all those unanswered questions –and unresolved issues.

Our government has spoken – and told us that the matter has been fully resolved.

Jeffrey Epstein simply committed suicide – and that’s that.

Thank God, we finally know what happened to him

And even better that it all got resolved before the start of the NFL’s regular season.

*****

What About Those Broken Neck Bones?

Just yesterday, The Washington Post reported that Epstein had suffered multiple broken neck bones.

Among the bones that were broken was the hyoid bone – which is located near the Adam’s apple in men.

Hyoid Bone

Such breaks can occur when someone hangs himself – particularly if the hanging is done in a violent way (like the old-fashioned trap-door hangings) or if the victim is older.

But the breaking of the hyoid bone is unusual in suicide case – and is much more common when the deceased died via strangulation.

“If, hypothetically, the hyoid bone is broken, that would generally raise questions about strangulation, but it is not definitive and does not exclude suicidal hanging,” Jonathan L. Arden, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, told the Post.

Studies cited by The Washington Post suggested between 6% and 25% of hanging suicides could involve a break of the hyoid bone.

Another study that was published in the Journal of Acute Medicine indicates that “Hyoid bone fracture is usually the result of direct trauma to the neck because of manual strangulation, hanging, blunt trauma or projectiles”.

Still nothing to see here, folks – So, just move along, move along…

*****

Epstein Told Lawyers His Former Cellmate Roughed Him Up

According to new reports, Epstein told his lawyers that he was roughed up by his former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, back on July 23rd.

Nicholas Tartaglione

When his lawyers relayed that information to prison officials at MCC, they decided to remove Epstein from the Suicide Watch Unit – and return him to his cell in the 10-South Unit at MCC.

Bruce Barket, Tartaglione’s lawyer, disputed the claim that his client harmed Epstein. “I spoke to his lawyers and they never hinted at that to me, but he must have said something to get off suicide watch”, Barket said.

“It’s simply, patently false to say that [Epstein] did anything other than try to kill himself at least twice, and succeeded when he succeeded”, Barket added.

Following the incident, Epstein originally said that he had no recollection of the events that resulted in him being found near unconscious in his cell.

Still nothing to see here, folks – So, just move along, move along…

*****

Epstein’s Body Claimed By Brother

According to a report in The Daily Beast, Jeffrey Epstein’s body was claimed from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office by his younger brother, Mark.

Mark Epstein

Epstein was never married – and is not believed to have any children.

Mark originally started a silk-screening business – but “semi-retired” at the age of 39.

Thereafter, he dabbled in real estate through his company, Ossa Properties.

When Jeffrey was seeking to be released on bail, Mark offered to put up his Florida home as part of the security.

It is unclear how Mark amassed his own fortune.

But included in his assets are the majority of the units in a 16-story 200 unit condo building just minutes from Jeffrey’s luxurious Manhattan mansion.

Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan Mansion

The late (?) Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan Mansion

Although Mark has insisted that Jeffrey has no ownership interest in the condo building, it appears that he did house several of his friends, employees, and associates there.

Still nothing to see here, folks – So, just move along, move along…

*****

Epstein Visited With His Attorneys for up to 8 Hours Per Day at MCC

While he was being housed at MCC, Jeffrey Epstein supposedly was able to meet with various members of his legal defense team for up to 8 hours per day.

Such arrangements would be highly unusual – and somewhat reminiscent of Epstein’s previous imprisonment in the Palm Beach County Stockade where he basically had a private room that he was allowed to leave for up to 12-14 hours per day, six days per week.

Palm Beach County Stockade

MCC has 12 visiting rooms for attorneys – but only two of those are available to prisoners, like Epstein, who was being housed in the prison’s Special Housing Unit.

Per MCC’s standard protocol, the handcuffs are removed from a prisoner as soon as h enters the meeting room – and the door is locked. Once the meeting is over, the door is unlocked – and the prisoner is handcuffed and escorted back to his cell.

Other attorneys trying to meet with their clients who were also housed in the SHU filed complaints about the fact that Epstein was tying up one of the two available meeting rooms for the entire day.

Still nothing to see here, folks – So, just move along, move along…

*****

Much as the government would like this story to get out of the news cycle, that seems very unlikely.

To begin with, there are still a significant number of people who do not believe that Epstein is dead.

And the more “facts” that trickle out of MCC, the greater the number of people who are crying “Bullshit” in response to the official story about Epstein’s suicide. Some of those “facts” are as follows:

– Epstein’s was taken off of Suicide Watch less than a week after he was found near unconscious in his cell with bruise marks on his neck.

– Epstein was returned to his cell in the 10-South Unit at MCC with the same cellmate he previously had, Nicholas Tartaglione, even though Epstein’s attorneys had informed MCC officials that it was Tartaglione who had roughed up Epstein.

– Tartaglione was transferred out of Epstein’s cell the day before Epstein’s alleged suicide.

– The guards who were on duty Friday night failed to do their required 30-minute spot checks on Epstein – and then falsified official records to make it appear they had done so.

– Screams were heard from Epstein’s cell shortly before his body was discovered.

And on and on…

Still nothing to see here, folks – So, just move along, move along…