Jeffrey and William: Evidence of Clinton and Epstein Together Is Increasingly Emerging

JEFFREY AND WILLIAM

Paul Serran is a journalist, writer, and musician. He lives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

By Paul Serran

If only things in life were as easy as debunking Bill Clinton’s protestations of innocence in the Jeffrey Epstein case!

By now, we all know Bill Clinton’s statement downplaying his relationship with Epstein, saying he only flew a limited number of times on the Lolita Express, always with Secret Service, and never in the presence of minors is untrue.

We are aware that Epstein had 21 different numbers for Bill Clinton in his phone book. It is also a well-known fact that several of Epstein’s victims “floated the possibility of subpoenaing Clinton.”

Let me begin by parsing his recent public statement with preliminary comments, and then we will go over the evidence in more detail.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes [Epstein] pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”

Fact check: He has been photographed cozying “aboard a plane” with a very young Rachel Chandler, suspected to be an abused child who turned into one of the foremost “child procurers” in the Epstein web.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.”

Fact check: Clinton wants to deflect from his multiple flights by referring to them collectively as “trips”. My research of the flight logs showed no less than 6 different “trips” in 2002/2003, WITH A TOTAL OF 26 FLIGHTS ON THE LOLITA EXPRESS.

Ghislaine Maxwell

“Staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip.”

Fact check: By my calculations, no less than 15 Clinton flights on two different trips had no secret service: one trip in Asia, and one in Africa.

“He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail.”

Fact check: His connections to Epstein are well documented and date back to the early 1990’s, as we will demonstrate.

Also, see how his legal team talks about “apartment”, to avoid any mention of the US$77M Town House recently raided by FBI.

“He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and he has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

Fact check: Clinton was mentioned by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre as having been on “The Island”. Rumors abound that employees on the Little Saint James Island have also talked about his presence.

In the months before he ran for president, reportedly Donald Trump discussed with National Enquirer owner David Pecker how the Epstein sexual abuse scandal might affect the Clintons. “Trump said that Pecker had told him that the pictures of Clinton that Epstein had from his island were worse,” recalled a former Trump organization employee.

The logo for the Knife Media. It cuts through bullshit in the news and identifies fake news using the same tools Keith Raniere teaches his students to use in their everyday lives. And it's just as shallow as he is.

Who is the girl Clinton was pictured with?

Rachel Chandler’s parents owned the Los Angeles Times. She grew up at the very pinnacle of American entertainment.

Now, rumored connections to the inner sanctum of Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile procurement for cash and blackmail have forced her to delete her Instagram account.

Virginia Giuffre

But a mountain of evidence confirms the darkest suspicions about the true nature of these powerful circles and the slimy underbelly of child abuse, sex trafficking, molestation, rape, ritualized abuse that Americans will soon learn is the true currency of the power brokerage of the United States and the world elite.

[3] – The White House docs

The Daily Beast is owned by IAC, which has Chelsea Clinton on the Board of Directors. But that did NOT keep it from sending reporters to the Clinton Library and DEMOLISHING Bill’s alibi.

Existing records indicate that Jeffrey Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell were present at a September 1993 fundraiser dinner in the Clinton White House. Here they are, in the guest list:

And here, also is a letter from the White House Historical Association thanking him for his generous 10k donation. From 1993. That’s 12 YEARS before he began being investigated by Palm Beach PD in 2005.

Also featured in this Daily Beast piece is a letter from Lynn de Forrester (future Rothschild) talking about discussing Jeffrey Epstein with the president. This helps establish a Clinton-Epstein link from an early date.

Download 10-27-times.mp4

[4] – Flight Manifestos:

The “Lolita Express” logs ALSO contradict Bill Clinton’s statement.

Download 10-27-times.mp4

“Clinton flew, was a guest of Epstein’s 27 times. Many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him, and many times he did not. Almost all the times there were underage girls.”

I found six different trips, with multiple legs, between 2002 and 2003.

A – February 9th, 2002 | Miami, FL > Westchester, NY.

Passengers: Bill Clinton, 4 secret service agents, “2 males and one female”, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, SK, AP.

(“2 males and one female”, unnamed, can give space to much speculation.)

Carysa Long, seemingly without tics, is suing for psychological damage.{

B – March 19th – 21st, 2002 | NY > London > NY.

Passengers: Bill Clinton, Doug Band, “3 secret service agents”, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, SK.

On the return trip: Bill Clinton, Doug Band, “10 secret service agents”, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell SK. Naomi Campbell, “1 male”.

(On the return trip, 7 new agents embarked? They went ahead to London? Or did some other people get to be counted as secret service agents when they were not?)

the Dalai Lama with Keith Raniere

C – May 22nd – 25th, 2002 | Japan > Hong Kong > Shenzhen (China) > Singapore > Bangkok > Brunei.

Passengers: Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, SK, AP, CL, Bill Clinton, Doug Bank, Mike, Janelle, Jessica.

(Janelle and Jessica? I’m sure Bill will insist they were there “working”.)

Sir Richard Branson has publicly stated he has no connection with Nxivm. Now, apparently, so has Sara Bronfman.

D – July 13th, 2002 | Morocco > Azores (Portugal) > NY.

Passengers: Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, SK, AP, CL, Bill Clinton, Doug Bank, Mike, 8 secret service agents.

E – September 21st, 2002 | NY > Azores > Ghana > Nigeria > Ruanda > Mozambique > South Africa > Ghana > Paris > London > Paris.

(My best approximation of) Passengers: Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, SK, CL, Chantal Davies, Doug Bank, Andrea Merovich, David Slack (?), Jim Kennedy, Gail Novak, Rodney Slater, Ron Burkle, Casey & Laura Wasserman, Gail Smedley, Ira Magaziner.

(What a party! Filled with alleged sex predators, running unchecked through Africa.)

Carlos Salinas with his son Emiliano Salinas.

F – November 5th – 9th, 2003 | Oslo (Norway) > Siberia, Russia > Hong Kong > Chengdu (China) > Beijing (China).

Passengers: Jeffrey Epstein, AM, Ghislaine Maxwell, SK, DB. 4 secret service agents, Ira Magaziner, 4 illegible names.

[5] – The Foundation.

Remember this bit, from Clinton’s statement?

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.”

Lolita Express in the service of official foundation work? The most astonishing link between Clinton and Epstein is stated on a 2007 letter from Epstein’s lawyers. Download 17-4-million.mp4

“Epstein was one of the original funders of Clinton Global Initiative. He gave President Clinton four million dollars, according to a source.”

The 23-page letter, written by high-powered lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt, was part of a successful bid to negotiate a plea deal before Epstein could be tried in Florida.

[6] – Island Bill.

Virginia Roberts, who has accused Epstein of turning her into a “sex slave” at age 17 and forcing her to sleep with his powerful friends, claimed Clinton stayed in one of the many villas on Epstein’s US Virgin Islands estate — where group sex was a “regular occurrence.”

“I remember asking Jeffrey, ‘What’s Bill Clinton doing here?’ kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well, he owes me a favor.’ He never told me what favors they were.”

Clinton was accompanied by two of Epstein’s regular girlfriends and “two young girls that I could identify,” Giuffre said in a 2014 lawsuit. She added that, while she saw Clinton on the island, she did not see him engage in sex.

“Epstein required me to describe the sexual events that I had with these men, presumably so that he could potentially blackmail them,” the now 31-year-old wrote.

Once the content of the multiple Epstein blackmail vaults start pouring out, many reputations will succumb. One of them, it seems safe to expect, will be of William J. Clinton.

He is the smartest man in the world.

[7] – Epstein had “Clinton in drag” portrait.

I know all the answers. They come deep from within.

As I finished writing this article, the UK press posted a rather blurry photo of a portrait of Bill Clinton in drag, wearing a blue dress and red shoes.

This picture of the painting was snapped in 2012, in Jeffrey Epstein’s NY home. You know – that guy that Bill Clinton insists to know only very briefly.