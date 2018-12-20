Jamo: Rebuttal to charge of Antisemitism in article about Rothschilds and Bronfmans



Jamo Lorswal

Several comments on my article about the Rothschilds and Bronfmans drew predictable cries that my story was somehow antisemitic.

Skipping the fact that I am in fact Jewish myself, may I ask, where in this article do I condemn the Jews?

When we condemn a white person for crimes is that racism? When we arrest a black person for murder, does that condemn all black people?

Is there a logical connection between critically speaking of people who are Jewish and suddenly condemning all Jews?

As the millennial’s might text: LOL.

Certainly an inquiry into one of the world’s allegedly most influential, rich and controversial families, a family that has become possibly the “world’s bankers,” should not be censored, stifled, or stopped because of broad, unfounded criticism of antisemitism.

Were I to investigate George Bush, I doubt anyone would scream “anti-

whitism!” Here are a few more tidbits on Rothschild, which I assure you are not antisemitic.

“The Mind of Hitler” is a book penned by psychologist Walter Langer. He says that Adolf Hitler’s father, Alois Hitler, was the illegitimate son of Maria Anna Schicklgrubber, a maid for the Vienna House of Rothschild.

Who was the father?

Salomon Mayer Rothschild’s senior clerk, Hermann Von Goldschmidt, claimed “Salomon developed a reckless interest in young girls”

Was Hitler’s grandfather actually a Rothschild?

Another tidbit.

Does any history book recount a war between Japan and Russia in 1904?

Jacob Schiff, then head of Kuhn, Loeb and Company, sent large sums of capital to Japan. Leon Trotsky, the Bolshevik (real name Lev Bronstein) admitted in his autobiography “My Life” that an expensive limo shuffled him from revolutionary speech to revolutionary speech, driven by a mysterious chauffeur Mr. M.

Adolf Hitler also wrote a book “My Life” as did William Clinton.

So did many others.

Returning to Bronfman, Meyer Lansky, famed Jewish mobster, once quipped about a fellow Jew. He said, “Sam Bronfman smuggled enough whisky across the Canadian border that Lake Erie is known as “Jewish Lake”

Was that antisemitic?

Is even discussing such things antisemitic?

Lake Erie doesn’t look Jewish – even if Sam Bronfman ran enough liquor across the border during Prohibition that they called it “Jewish Lake.”



