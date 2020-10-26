Ivy Nevares Wants Raniere’s Podcast Banned — but Is This What Raniere Is Talking About – His Right of Free Speech?

Corrected: I first wrote that this was a First Amendment issue. It is not since First Amendment refers to government suppression of speech. This is rather the importance of defending free speech and the right of even a despised person to give his views. His views should not be canceled. At this hour, he is not going to change anyone’s minds but it may be instructive to hear what he has to say.

Keith Raniere has released a podcast – and the point of the podcast is that even he – a man akin to the devil in most people’s minds – has a right to due process and that “Both the devil and a saint should be able to get the exact same treatment under our justice system.” He believes he is getting different treatment because he is considered the devil.

And now one of his former followers, Ivy Nevares, a true victim of his years of abuse, wants to prove his point – she wants his free speech taken away and is urging the platforms who have published his podcast to ban it.

She has taken to Twitter to promote it.

I urge Ivy and all the others who feel the same way to consider that he should have the right to speak out. For one day any one of us might also be the most hated and when we work to take his free speech rights away, we open the door for ours to be suspended too.

Ivy Nevares, writer and dancer, and member of his harem. Raniere also promised her that she would bear his first-born child.

@Anchor, @Spotify, @ApplePodcasts your platforms are allowing convicted #pedophile and sex-trafficker #KeithRaniere to direct his #NXIVM co-conspirators from prison. It’s an affront to his victims. Please ban the podcast. You can read what he did to me here









@anchor, @Spotify, @ApplePodcasts in case you aren’t aware of #KeithRaniere and the #NXIVM #SexCult, here’s the release statement from the DOJ-EDNY for reference. https://justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/jury-finds-nxivm-leader-keith-raniere-guilty-all-counts…





Might be a good idea to pull this off your platforms…