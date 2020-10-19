Ivy Nevares Claims Raniere Was Hiding in Mexico — Response by Elliot and Asunsolo

Former Nxivm member Ivy Nevares has taken to Twitter to challenge Marc Elliot and the Make Justice Blind group’s post on alleged prosecutorial misconduct.

Their post concerns the denial of bail at the onset of the case.

Elliot maintains Raniere was not hiding from the U.S. government when he went to Mexico in November 2017. He remained there until he was apprehended on March 26, 2018.

The government argued his traveling in Mexico and other factors were proof that he was in hiding and a flight risk.

Elliot says the government told a series of falsehoods to persuade the judge to deny bail. Elliot further claims that Raniere lived openly in Mexico. He provided Frank Report with never-before-seen pictures of Raniere out in public in Mexico.

During the time Raniere was in Mexico, Ivy was living in Clifton Park and was a member of the Nxivm community.

Ivy Nevares

.

IVY NEVARES’ THREAD ON TWITTER:

Tweet

Make Justice Blind and Marc Elliot accuse the EDNY of lying, which is exactly what they’re doing. Allow me to correct the record: Keith Raniere DID flee the country to avoid authorities. He WAS in hiding and WAS in a concealed location.

Tweet

Nancy Salzman and Clare Bronfman coordinated Keith Raniere’s hiding. Salzman told me why he left and that he was in an enclosed neighborhood in Monterrey until he was spotted and reported on. I stupidly was the one to suggest they move him to Guadalajara, and that’s when [redacted] came in…

Tweet

Keith Raniere used burner phones and #NXIVM messengers to not be detected. Between January and March 2018, Salzman flew to Mexico three times because he refused to speak with her on the phone. MULTIPLE witnesses can verify these facts.

Tweet

Again, Make Justice Blind is LYING, but then what can you expect from Keith Raniere’s loyalists? They’ve burned all their bridges and failed to get the media to cover their bogus story. Resorting to Parlato just shows how desperate they are. But guess what, their time is up too.

Tweet

Q: Why didn’t Keith Raniere’s lawyers fight this in court?

A: They did and it didn’t hold water.

Q: Why didn’t the media pick up the story?

A: Because it’s bogus.

Q: Why did Make Justice Blind serve the #EDNY with an “affidavit”?

A: Because it’s meaningless—just a media stunt.

***

Make Justice Blind Replies

.

Marc Elliot Eduardo Asunsolo

Marc Elliot Eduardo Asunsolo

Reply by Marc Elliot and Eduardo Asunsolo for Make Justice Blind:

Hi, Ivy, we asked Frank to publish this so it’s clear to everyone that we have no problem speaking publicly.

We saw your Tweets in response to us posting the evidence. Your response was simply restating the exact same line the prosecution used.

Someone saying “Keith Raniere fled the country to avoid authorities” does not then make that a reality. You need evidence. We provided evidence to show the direct opposite.

Our evidence exposing how the prosecutors lied has nothing do with the case or your feelings about Keith Raniere. We’re simply looking at what the prosecution did which I believe everyone should want to do as they are civil servants to all of us.

Even Frank, an enemy of Keith, agrees with this and is willing to put his opposition to Keith aside to support his due process rights, by first examining our evidence.

Are you willing to do the same?

In the blog post we also talked about that after the NYT article was published, Keith, his family, our community (including you I imagine)

began to receive threats. Many of those threats originated from the Frank Report (FR). The FR even reported that neighbors had spotted

Keith in Mexico and voted he needed to leave the community.

We think if anyone who had an article published about them on the front page of the NYT claiming they were torturing women, that they too would want to be private and conceal his or her location to the general public as people would want to hurt them.

We are open to any type of dialogue as more evidence comes out.

Sincerely,

Marc Elliot and Eduardo Asunsolo

***

Frank Parlato Reply

Raniere in a gated community in San Pedro Garza Garcia with his branded slave Jimena Garza.

On November 27, 2017, shortly after Keith Raniere left the US for Mexico for the second time, I located him in San Pedro Garza Garcia, an affluent suburb of Monterrey. I broke the story the same night: In this picture, Raniere is walking with Jimena Garza.

Ivy, I would like to hear more from you about this. I would like to hear from the witnesses you say knew that Raniere fled the USA because he wanted to avoid the jurisdiction of U.S. courts.

According to sources who spoke to me around the time he left the country, Raniere told some of his followers that he had received death threats and needed to hide from potential stalkers.

The fallout following the NYT story was pretty heavy and much of the U.S. media was covering the story with intensity.

At the end of this story is just a partial list of links to stories published in October and November 2017, when Raniere was first in Albany and then when he chose to go to Mexico.

In all fairness, almost anyone would want to hide from the public with such a media onslaught.

However, around the time he left the USA, the FBI had just begun to investigate him. It is not known if he knew this when he departed for Mexico.

Did he leave Albany to be with his family, as he claimed in his court filings, or to escape harassment and stalking in USA, as some witnesses said? You will note that while the story was red hot in the USA, there was little coverage of it in Mexico – at that time.

Or did he, as Ivy says, vamoose, thinking Mexico could shield him from US authorities?

The key to the mystery may be with one of his lawyers.

In his court filings, Raniere said he retained attorney Michael Sullivan and asked him to check into whether he was under investigation.

I believe that Sullivan, if Raniere would release the attorney-client privilege, could shed some valuable light on this.

If Raniere instructed Sullivan to make the US Attorney in Albany aware of Raniere’s location and pledge cooperation with authorities in the US in the event of an investigation, that is a lot different than merely making a call to the US Attorney in Albany asking if there was an investigation while doing nothing to reveal Raniere’s location or indicate that he was ready to cooperate at all times.

EditDateMedia NameCountryStory









Oct 17

New York Times

USA

Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded

Oct 17

Heavy.com

USA

Keith Raniere: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Oct 18

Huffington Post

Mexico

“My dad has appreciated your program” said Emiliano Salinas to the founder of the Nxvim sect

Oct 19

Blind Gossip

USA

The Female Tom Cruise

Oct 19

Brisbane Times

Australia

Inside the secretive group Nxivm where women are branded

Oct 19

The Hamilton Spectator

Canada

‘Master, please brand me’: Inside the secretive self-help organization Nxivm

Oct 21

Niagara Gazette

USA

Claims of group branding women prompt state probe

Oct 29

NY Post

USA

India Oxenberg’s dad speaks out about daughter involved in cult

Oct 30

Daily Mail

UK

Actress India Oxenberg’s father is revealed as ex-smuggler who made $50 million importing drugs to US as he speaks out about his daughter’s involvement in ‘cult that brands women’

Oct 30

Buzz News

UK

India Oxenberg’s dad begs her to leave Nxivm ‘cult’

Oct 31

Dnevnik

Croatia

Former Criminal and Diler: After 26 years, he is discovered who is the father of a child of a Serbian princess

Oct 31

Jutarnji List

Croatia

ALL THE WONDERFUL DETAILS FROM THE LIFE OF SRPSKI PRINCIPLES ARE CREATED It was the star of ‘Dynasty’, and now it was finally discovered who is the daughter of her daughter

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Tibetan Journal

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Suspended Lama Tenzin Dhonden Had A Lover Too!

Nov 4

Haaretz

Israel

Marking women with white-hot iron and ascetic diet regimes: This is what life looks like in a secret sect in the

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EVZ

Romania

More than 70 women, including a Hollywood star, were forced to be part of a secret cult whose members were blackmailed and beaten, says the group’s former publicist.

Nov 8

El Ciudadano

Chile

Strange and perverse cult recruits women by brainwashing and marking them with hot irons to subdue them

Nov 8

The Sun

UK

HORROR CULT Inside the terrifying NXIVM slave cult ‘where women – including a Hollywood actress – are forced to hand over naked pics, get branded with the founder’s initials, and are beaten with paddles’

Nov 8

Daily Mail

UK

Former Smallville actress is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members – including Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter’

Nov 8

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USA

‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Allegedly ‘2nd In Command’ Of A Sex Cult

Nov 9

New Idea

Australia

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Nov 9

New Zealand Herald

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Former Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘second in command of sex cult’

Nov 9

Rumor Bus

USA

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for beating and branding its members

Nov 9

The Sun

UK

CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?

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Sputnik News

Russia

Talk About Quitting Your Day Job. Ex Film Star Now Member of Sex Cult – Reports

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Metro

UK

Smallville star Allison Mack ‘second in command of sex cult which brands members’ Read more: http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/09/smallville-star-allison-mack-second-in-command-of-sex-cult-which-brands-members-7065725/?ito=cbshare Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/

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Al Bawaba

Middle East

Sex Cult in Hollywood Headed by Former Smallville Star, Includes Branding, Starvation…and Slaves

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Pedyestrian TV

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Nov 9

Syracuse.com

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‘Smallville’ actress in sex cult?; CMAs mock Trump; Bee Gees musical; more: Buzz

Nov 9

News.com

Australia

Smallville actor Allison Mack brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into slave cult

Nov 9

Libertad Digital

Spain

Allison Mack, actress of ‘Smallville’, accused of leading a sexual sect

Nov 9

E-Cartelera

Spain

Allison Mack (‘Smallville’) accused of being in charge of a sexual sect that mistreats its members

Nov 9

Tele-Louisirs

France

Allison Mack (Smallville), number 2 of a sexual sect?

Nov 9

Bild

Germany

“Smallville” star member in sex sect?

Nov 9

Nerd Movie Productions

Italy

Allison Mack of Smallville is head of a secret sexual secret sect

Nov 9

Jutarnji List

Croatia

THE LIGHT OF THE HIT SERIES THE RIGHT OF THE HAND MOVES THE DANGEROUS SEX IN WHICH HE HAS BEEN AND THE HEART OF SRPSKE PRINCETE ‘He leads his harem, and mark the naked girls’

Nov 9

Net

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Nov 9

Cine Pop

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‘Smallville’ actress accused of ‘recruiting sex slaves’ for Hollywood powerful

Nov 9

Voici

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Allison Mack: The actress of Smallville would be the number 2 of a scary sect

Nov 9

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France

Allison Mack: former star of Smallville reportedly joins violent sect

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ALLISON MACK: THE STAR OF SMALLVILLE NUMBER 2 OF A SEXUAL SECT?

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TVQC

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ALLISON MACK: FORMER SMALLVILLE ACTRESS RECRUITS FOR NXIVM SECT

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BFMTV

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A former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves

Nov 9

Blich

Switzerland

“Smallville” star belongs to a crazy sex sect

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NTV

Germany

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Pour Femme

Italy

Allison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect

Nov 9

The Quebec Times

Canada

ALLISON MACK : THE ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE WOULD BE THE NUMBER 2 OF A SECT FRIGHTENING – HERE

Nov 9

CM Jornal

Portugal

Estrela de “Smallville” lidera culto sexual

Nov 9

Vatan

Turkey

Celebrity series star ‘sex mezhebinin manager’ appeared

Nov 9

Giornal Ttismo

Italy

ALLISON MACK (CHLOE IN SMALLVILLE) ACCUSED OF BEING AT THE HEAD OF A SECRET SEX SECT

Nov 9

The Sun

UK

SLAVE CULT Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into the terrifying NXIVM slave cult where they are beaten and branded’

Nov 9

News Hub

New Zealand

Hollywood actress Allison Mack accused of leading sex cult

Nov 9

Buzz

Ireland

REPORT: Smallville actress is a leader of a sex cult; recruited 25 ‘slaves’

Nov 9

Noosa News

Australia

Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’

Nov 9

CNN Turk

Turkey

Smallville’s star turned out to be the director of the sex sect

Nov 9

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France

Allison Mack (Smallville) is at the helm of a terrifying sexual sect

Nov 9

Yeni Alanya

Turkey

Celebrity series star ‘sex mezhebinin manager’ appeared

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Onedio

Turkey

The Old Smallville Star That the Famous Sex Sectarian Is the Key Name Allison Mack

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ALLISON MACK (FROM SMALLVILLE) WOULD BE AT THE CONTROLS OF A TERRIFYING SECT OF SEXUAL

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Accused of ‘Smallville’ actress to be sex cult recruiter

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Mexico

Accused ‘Smallville’ actress of leading sexual cult

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Mexico

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Yahoo Fr

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A former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves

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Gala De

Germany

“SMALLVILLE” STAR ALLISON MACK leader of a sex sect?

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Leggo

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Brazil

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Veja

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USA

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Super Roi

Italy

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Opiniao Goias

Brazil

Actress Allison Mack of the TV series ‘Smallville’ is accused of recruiting sex cult girls for Hollywood bosses

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Daily Mail

UK

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack strips off for shower scenes in 2011 crime drama Marilyn… amid revelations she is second in command of a sex cult

Nov 10

Vancouver Sun

Canada

B.C. actress tells of her descent into a bizarre group, and ultimate escape

Nov 10

The Morning Bulletin

Australia

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Nov 10

Daily Mercury

Australia

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The Queensland Times

Australia

Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves

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Gladstone Observer

Australia

Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’

Nov 10

Channel 24

Zimbabwe

Smallville star ‘second in command’ of sinister sex cult

Nov 10

News OK

USA

Smallville actor Allison Mack is ‘recruiting slaves for cult’

Nov 10

Uno TV

Mexico

Actress of the series “Smallville” is designated to lead a sect

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Mexico

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El Sol de Puebla

Mexico

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Mexico

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El Telegrafo

Mexico

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Minute 30

Mexico

PHOTO: Allison Mack of “Smallville” is accused of leading a sexual cult

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W Radio

Mexico

“Smallville” actress leads a sexual sect?

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La FM

Mexico

Allison Mack, of Smallville, accused of leading a sexual sect

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El Canal

Mexico

They accuse Allison Mack of ‘Smallville’ of controlling a sexual sect that mistreats its members

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Noticias Chihuahua

Mexico

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Tiempo

Mexico

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La Neta Noticias

Mexico

Accused actress Allison Mack for leading a sexual sect Read more http://www.lanetanoticias.com/151358/acusan-la-actriz-allison-mack-liderar-una-secta-sexual

Nov 10

Net Noticias

Mexico

ACCUSED OF “SMALLVILLE” ACTRESS OF LEADING SEXUAL SECT

Nov 10

Tono Noticias

Mexico

Accused actress Allison Mack of leading a macabre sex cult

Nov 10

Noventa Grados

Mexico

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Nov 10

Movie Player

Italy

ALLISON MACK: SMALLVILLE STAR AT THE HEAD OF A SEXUAL SEX SECT?

Nov 10

Mondo Fox

Italy

Allison Mack (Smallville) accused of being part of a cult recruiting sexual slaves

Nov 10

Blitz Quotidiano

Italy

Allison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect

Nov 10

Ciak Generation

Italy

Allison Mack: From Smallville to a religious sect that maltreated women

Nov 10

Best Serial

Italy

Smallville’s Allison Mack is accused of being at the head of a secret sexual secret sect

Nov 10

Dan in Series

Italy

ALLISON MACK ACCUSED OF BEING PART OF A SECT AGAINST WOMEN

Nov 10

Tele 7 Jours

France

Allison Mack (Smallville) to be part of the leaders of a scary sexual sect

Nov 10

Tele Star

France

Smallville: Allison Mack heads violent sect

Nov 10

Le Figaro

France

Allison Mack, heroine of the Smallville series , accused of belonging to a sordid sect

Nov 10

Potins

France

Allison Mack: The former heroine of the Smallville series at the head of a terrible sect

Nov 10

7 Sur 7

France

An actress of “Smallville” linked to a sect of sex slaves

Nov 10

Catraca Livre

Brazil

‘Smallville’ actress leads slave cult, site says

Nov 10

Midia News

Brazil

“Smallville” actress appointed as sexual worship leader

Nov 10

Lux

Portugal

‘Smallville’ actress appointed as sexual worship leader

Nov 10

Gauchazh People

Brazil

Smallville actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves

Nov 10

Folha de Goias

Brazil

Allison Mack, actress in the television series ‘Smallville’, is being accused of recruiting sex slaves for worship of Hollywood bosses

Nov 10

VIP

Portugal

AMERICAN ACTRESS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL LEAD WORSHIP Leia mais em: http://www.vip.pt/escandalo-atriz-norte-americana-acusada-de-liderar-culto-sexual

Nov 10

1 News

Brazil

Allison Mack, of Smallville, is accused of being a leader of sexual worship

Nov 10

Men’s Health

USA

What is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse

Nov 10

La Razon

El Salvator

A “Smallville” actress, accused of leading a sexual cult

Nov 10

Kurier

Austria

“Smallville” actress: leader of a sex cult?

Nov 10

Bahia

Bosnia

‘Smalville’ actress suspected of commanding sex slaves’ sect

Nov 10

Alagoas 24 Horas

Brazil

Actress Allison Mack is accused of leading ‘sex cult’

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Pipoca Moderna

Brazil

SMALLVILLE ACTRESS DENOUNCED AS SEX SLAVE SECT LEADER

Nov 10

Aquidauana News

Brazil

‘Smallville’ actress accused of leading cult of sex slaves

Nov 10

Vesti

Russia

The star of the series “Smallville’s Secrets” Allison Mac was accused of leading a sex sect

Nov 10

Periodico Central

Mexico

Smallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect

Nov 10

Sipse

Mexico

Smallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect

Nov 10

Blick Am Bend

Chile

«Denver clan» star Catherine Oxenberg is worried about her daughter in a crazy sex sect

nov 10

La Botana

Mexico

Actress Allison Mack leads sexual cult association

Nov 10

Daily Wire

USA

Former ‘Smallville’ Actress Allegedly Second In Command Of Sex Cult

Nov 10

Elmostrador

Chile

Actress of the series Smallville Allison Mack would be the number two of a secret sect that abuses women

Nov 10

El Sol de Mexico

Mexico

Smallville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women

Nov 10

NY Times

USA

‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack accused of recruiting 25 women to serve as ‘slaves’ for cult

Nov 11

TNH 1

Brazil

‘Smallville’ actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves

Nov 11

Bio Bio Chile

Chile

Actress of the series “Smallville” would be leader of a sexual sect

Nov 11

Macazin

Germany

Smallville is Allison Mack ‘second commander of the sex cult’

Nov 11

Gazeta Online

Brazil

‘Smallville’ actress identified as cult leader

Nov 11

Sabado

Portugal

Allison Mack, star of Smallville, accused of leading sexual worship

Nov 11

Serien Junkies

Germany

Smallville: Allison Mack is said to be the leader of a sex sect

Nov 11

Diario Presente

Mexico

This ‘Smallville’ actress is accused of being the leader of a “sexual sect”

Nov 11

Sin Embargo

Mexico

Smallville actress could be linked to a sexual sect

Nov 11

Vanidades

Mexico

Accused of “Smallville” actress of leading sexual sect

Nov 12

Ubergizmo

France

CHLOE SULLIVAN, SMALLVILLE, IN COMMAND OF A TERRIFYING SEXUAL SECT?

Nov 12

Jezebel

USA

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Is Accused of Recruiting for an Evil Sex Cult (Not Hollywood, Another One)

Nov 12

El Manana

Mexico

Lead sexual cult

Nov 12

Mako

Israel

The story of a slave

Nov 13

Cinema blend

USA

Smallville’s Allison Mack Has Allegedly Been Recruiting Women For A Cult

Nov 13

Fortress

South Africa

SOMEBODY SAVE ME! SMALLVILLE ACTRESS ALLISON MACK IS ACCUSED OF BEING A LEADER OF A SEX CULT

Nov 13

Ecran Large

France

Allison Mack, from the Smallville series, accused of recruiting sex slaves

Nov 13

Stern

Germany

This is how the bizarre sex cult with branding and Hollywood stars works

Nov 13

El Intra

Argentia

Smallville actress accused of leading a sexual sect

Nov 13

Enstars

USA

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Is Allegedly In Charge Of A Secret Sex Cult

Nov 13

Epic Stream

USA

Smallville Star Reportedly Second In Command In Hot Rod-Branding Sex Cult

Nov 13

Caveman Circus

USA

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused Of Recruiting 25 Women To Serve As ‘Slaves’ For Cult

Nov 15

Stern

Germany

This is how the bizarre sex sect with branding and Hollywood stars works

Nov 15

Stopru

Canada

ALLISON MACK, FROM THE SERIES SMALLVILLE, IS ACCUSED OF RECRUITING SEX SLAVES

Nov 15

Pizza Bottle

USA

This ‘Smallville’ Star Recruited At Least 25 Women Into A Horrifying Sex Slave Cult by Mariam ShariaMariam Sharia November 15, 2017, 8:35 am

Nov 15

Hollywood Life

USA

‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Allegedly Brought Allison Mack Into NXIVM ‘Cult,’ Claims Ex Member

Nov 16

The Velvet

Hungary

The second man of the brutal sex secta is a former actress of Smallville

Nov 17

Geek Tyrant

USA

Smallville Actress Allison Mack is Second in Command of an Evil Sex Cult!? What the Hell!?

Nov 17

WSLS

USA

‘Smallville’ actress accused of involvement with cult that brands women

Nov 19

Le Blog de Jean – Marc Morandini

France

The heroine of “Smallville” Allison Mack accused of belonging to a sect of which she would be both the slave and one of the leaders

Nov 19

Danin Series

Italy

SMALLVILLE: KRISTIN KREUK HAS INTRODUCED ALLISON MACK TO THE NXIVM SECT

Nov 20

Tocana

Japan

It turned out that famous actress Allison Mack was No. 2 of SEX cult! Female students and others to “sexual slave” … will develop to the biggest scandal !?

Nov 21

Rolling Stone

USA

Is NXIVM a Cult? What We Know

Nov 21

Pulse

Ghana

What is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse

Nov 21

Top Celebrity Mag

USA

IS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW

Nov 21

Jam Air TV

USA

IS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW

Nov 21

Eveyo

Ghana

Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse

Nov 21

GH Headlines

Ghana

Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse

Nov 22

The Inquisitr

USA

NXIVM, Allison Mack, and the alleged ‘sex slave cult’ branding and blackmailing women

Nov 26

La Nueva Espana

El Salvator

A sect marks Hollywood actresses as if they were won

Nov 27

People Magazine Espanol





They claim that the cult leader who supposedly belongs to Ludwika Paleta’s husband fled to Mexico

Nov 28

NY Post / Page Six

USA

Did Nxivm leader Keith Raniere run away to Mexico?

Dec 2

Kaplan Herald

USA

Allison Mack strips off in 2011 crime drama Marilyn