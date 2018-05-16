Is Monte Blu really Clare Bronfman? Larry Shea suspects it might be so

Larry Shea, a contributing writer to Frank Report and Artvoice, and a top flight researcher, seems to suspect that our old friend and suspected troll Monte Blu may be Clare Bronfman.

In response to Monte Blu’s Trust the Vanguard and Follow Clare Bronfman

By Larry Shea

Yup, as the Vainguard taught you, “Given the choice between the experience of pain and doing nothing, we must choose pain.” However, Clare, if that is your real name, ‘Vainguard’s’ philosophy is nothing new. The Marquis de Sade was peddling virtually the same anti-social bullshit back in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. “It is always by way of pain [that] one arrives at pleasure,” wrote that anti-nomian loser.

And the “Beast,” Aleister Crowley, who literally ended up in the gutter, encouraged the deviants of the world to “Do what thou wilt.” You know, just have a good time at the expense of the victim, who just gets effed over for the pleasure of the psychopathic sadist.

Like your lover-boy, Keith Raniere, and your malignant narcissistic self, you objectify and dehumanize your human victims. Human beings are seen as trash by such as yourself and Keith. You view human beings as means to an end, not as an end in themselves. As your imprisoned guru also pointed out, you sociopaths are a subspecies of the human race. The story of humanity has always been a battle between the non-sociopaths and the sociopaths – good and evil, humanity and the satanic.

You appear to unable or unwilling to own that murder, which Keith Raniere claims to have both personally committed and personally ordered, is a crime against humanity. You can’t or won’t recognize that the rape of a child, who is a vulnerable victim, by an adult predator, such as Keith Raniere, is a serious crime that causes untold psychic damage to that child forever after that rape. All that you self-absorbed, self-indulgent mattoids ever think about is having the most joy or pleasure. Blaming the victims of your mind control and of your crimes is merely the way that you deviants justify your criminal behavior in your twisted minds. Vainguard’s philosophy doesn’t work! If everyone went around acting like you and Vainguard, the outcome would be a worldwide circular firing squad. Get a new persona, Clare; you have been unmasked!

PS.

I think that it is “Crones disease,” although the apostrophe was left out – a common enough grammatical error for someone without a high school education. {ed. note: Monte Blu referred to Raniere’s ability to cure “Crones Disease.” Blu probably meant Crohn’s disease].

A crone is an old woman who is thin and ugly. Clare is a good example of a woman who is both thin and well on her way to becoming very ugly, even though she just turned thirty-nine.

This is what Vainguard’s low-calorie diet and sleep deprivation can do for you ladies – a virtual crone at 39 years old. But Keith’s cure for Crone’s disease is to bring in more young girls and young women to replace crones like Clare Bronfman, Nancy Saltzman, Karen Untereiner, etc.

An old crone

Clare Bronfman 2017

Clare Bronfman, 2017.