Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere says writing is: “A sacred preservation of human observation.” Therefore, I am sure he would want you to have a copy of anything he has in writing with your signature.

For all Expians and Espians:

If you believe you may have signed a contract, perhaps a Confidentiality Agreement, with Executive Success Programs or any Raniere-related organization, and were not given a copy of it, this may be the time to demand a copy.

The companies may not be in existence much longer.

The Raniere organizations are known for deliberately not providing copies of contracts to students. They have been accused of forging contracts, especially when Pam Cafritz was alive.

Of course, in the future, whenever you plan to sign a contract, before you sign, ask the other party to make a copy of the contract. You don’t have to sign, but you will have a true copy of the contract before it is signed that you can keep with you forever and always. If they won’t make a copy, don’t sign the contract.

Generally, a contract has to be executed by the signatories and delivered to be enforceable. But in the land of Raniere, he may think other rules apply.

Here is a sample letter I would send:

Dear Vanguard;

This letter is to put you on notice that I do not possess any written contract between you and/or your company and myself.

I have heard it has been the policy of Executive Success Programs and other companies you control to not provide copies of contracts to students. There have been rumors that contracts have been forged by your agents.

For these reasons, I am writing to request a copy of any contract you believe is in force between you and/or your company and myself, if any exist.

As for myself, I know of no such contract. In the event you believe there is such a contract, I am sure you will agree it is wise to tender that to me at your earliest convenience.

Please mail a copy to the following address……

A self-addressed stamped envelope is provided for your convenience.

Please be sure to include the signature page of any contract with my purported signature.

If I do not receive a copy of a written contract within 20 days, I will proceed on the assumption that you agree there exists no contract between us.

Thank You, Vanguard

***

Should the Raniere organization respond that they have a contract, but are not obligated to give you a copy, you might respond:

Dear Vanguard;

I am sure you agree that withholding a contract from a party you intend to hold to the terms of that contract is unethical.

If there is a contract, which I only have your word for, it is in our mutual interest for both parties to know its terms.

In addition, a party to a contract can be in breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing by refusing to deliver a copy of a contract to the other party, when requested to do so. Failure to tender a contract, if any exists, may be breaching your duty to do everything the contract presupposes that each party will do to accomplish its purpose.

If I do not receive a contract you claim to be in force within 10 days, I will assume you agree there exist no contract between us.

A self-addressed stamped envelope is included for your convenience.

Thank you, Vanguard

Something, methinks, is not smelling quite right about this here Vanguard fellow.

Something, methinks, is not smelling quite right about this here Vanguard fellow. He has a noisome odor about everything he does.