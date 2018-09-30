If Nancy is flipping, where does Lauren stand?

As reported earlier, Nancy Salzman has objected to having data from her seized computers shared with her co-defendants without her prior review. This is causing a delay in the delivery of discovery to the defense and is running afoul of Keith Raniere’s stated goal of getting a speedy trial.

Whether this objection on the part of Nancy Salzman is evidence that she has separated herself from the other defendants – Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Kathy Russell and her daughter, Lauren Salzman – is not known.

Based on disclosures made at the last court hearing, Nancy may be ready to take a plea deal and presumably, that means she will be required to testify against Raniere.

While the co-defendants are barred from seeing or speaking to each other except in the presence of their attorneys, an exception was made in the case of Lauren and her mother.

The court granted Lauren permission to visit her mother daily from August 27 to September 27. The reason was not revealed to the public since Lauren’s bail modification request was filed under seal.

It was assumed the reason was for the care of an ailing Nancy Salzman who has informed the court she is dealing with a life-threatening illness.

Last week, the judge extended Lauren’s daily visitation privileges with her mother – set to expire on September 27 – for another 30 days.

The new court order reads:

“Defendant Lauren Salzman’s Request for Modification of Bail Conditions: The court APPROVES the requested 30-day extension of the time period in which Lauren Salzman can have daily in-person visitation with Nancy Salzman at Nancy Salzman’s residence between 9:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. The time period for daily in-person visitation is now scheduled to end on October 27, 2018. Additionally, the court GRANTS Lauren Salzman’s motion that her letter requesting modifications to the court’s bail order be filed under seal. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 9/27/2018.”

Whether mother and daughter are speaking about their case is not known. Nancy’s condition is not known. But if the mother is flipping and there is remotely any innate sense of intelligence in either mother or daughter, it might be a good idea for them to discuss not taking the fall for Raniere.

Nancy is represented by three attorneys: Michael J. Sullivan – of the Ashcroft Group – a former US Attorney for the state of Massachusetts; and New York criminal defense attorneys David Stern and Robert Soloway of Franklin Rothman, Schneider, Soloway, and Stern.

Lauren is represented by three Arizona attorneys – none of whom are admitted to practice in New York – Hector J. Diaz, James L. Burke, and Andrea S. Tazioli – of the law firm of Quarles & Brady.

It is suspected they were recommended to Lauren by her good “friend” Emiliano Salinas.

Whether Emiliano, the son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas and the reputed head of all organized crime in Mexico – is acting in Lauren’s best interests – or is setting her up for a fall is anyone’s guess. Emiliano faces possible indictment himself in this case.

A source with knowledge of the Salinas family says there is nothing in Mexico that the alleged crime family fears other than the FBI and being hauled into U.S. Courts. In Mexico, they can control the courts, but in America, they are less certain.

Lauren may know enough to send Emiliano away for a long time – if she lived to testify. She might, for all we know, think it wiser to take a few years in U.S. prison at the hands of the Feds than a death sentence at the hands of Salinas.

It may be worth exploring why she has Arizona attorneys and who is paying for them.