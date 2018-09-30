“The Alleged Plot To Put NXIVM Critics In A Mexican Prison”

In case you missed it, there was an interesting article in Vice News last week about Barbara Bouchey and Kristen Keeffe.

As far as I can tell, only Barbara spoke with writer Sarah Berhman of Vice – who has written a number of articles on NXIVM and who is, in fact, writing a book on the subject for Penguin Canada.

The headline is The Alleged Plot to Put NXIVM’s Critics in a Mexican Prison.

This may not be a new story for readers of Frank Report but it’s nice to read it elsewhere and to bring the cruel plot against Bouchey, Toni Natalie, Susan Dones, and other women out into the open once again.

Had Keith Raniere had his way and if the story Keeffe tells is true [and I believe it is], Keith would have had these women falsely imprisoned in Mexico, raped, tortured and possibly murdered.

That’s the Keith Raniere I know.

Read the entire story here

The source of the original story is a recording Barbara Bouchey secretly made of a telephone conversation with Kristin Keeffe after Kristin had left NXIVM and Raniere.

A transcript of the entire conversation is available on Frank Report.

The Vice story is at least the third time Bouchey has come out publicly in recent weeks.

She went on on Megyn Kelly Today on September 13, 2018. There, she drew mixed reviews – some people feeling she was very poised and balanced and other expressing their opinion that Barbara was a little too fulsome in her praise for her former boyfriend Raniere.

She also appeared on the 7-part CBC Podcast “Escaping NXIVM” – which is about both Barbara Bouchey and her travails in NXIVM and about Sarah Edmondson – who like Bouchey managed to escape from Raniere’s reign of terror.

Both women exhibited courage in their endeavors to free themselves from the clutches of a madman, a criminal, and a monster.

If readers are inclined to criticize either, they might care to reflect on the challenges they both faced, each in their own way being up against one of the most vengeful and relentless of enemies [backed with hundreds of millions].

He is a savage – with the imprimatur of wealth and phony bullshit word salad compassion. He had a cadre of flying monkeys who would hurt you at his command. One of these was Kristen Keeffe – until she woke up and left him and then did a lot to expose the monster.

Bouchey, Edmondson, and Keeffe all escaped – prior to Raniere’s and Bronfman’s arrest. They all contributed to his fall.

For that, they each deserve praise, however imperfect their fight and their method of fighting might have been. Unless you have been in the trenches against someone like Raniere [a lunatic, psychopath with hundreds of millions at his disposal and two brainless idiot sociopaths to fund him and the son of a murderous Mexican criminal to even harm physically], you cannot know how you will react and how perfect or imperfect your fight will be.

And what scars you will carry with you for a long time if not forever…