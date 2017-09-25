According to sources, ESP High Rank are telling the dwindling number of ESPians that reading the Frank Report constitutes an ‘act of violence’ against Keith Raniere.

As of September 24, 2017, the Frank Report topped 100,000 views for the month of September, meaning that over 100,000 acts of violence were committed against Mr. Raniere in the last 24 days, if High Rank is to be believed.

The exact total views is 103,338 as of 11:30 pm Sept. 24, 2017.

The 100,000 plus views surpasses the previous high mark of viewers in a given month, with a week to go in September. August was the previous record setter with more than 97,000 views.

The main increase in views is coming from Mexico. So far this month, US views are 48,000 plus, Canada, 19,000 plus and Mexico, 17,000 plus.

Interest in Frank Report has also increased in Libya, where Basit Igtet, husband of Sara Bronfman, is set to try to overthrow the government and align himself with enemies of the USA and Israel.

Some people find this odd since Sara Bronfman is Jewish. For those who know Keith Raniere, it will not seem odd at all. In fact, sources say Mr. Raniere has been coaching Mr. Igtet on the best ways to accomplish the violent overthrow of Libya and be installed as president there.

In conspiring with Mr. Igtet to take actions inimical to the US, Mr. Raniere may be guilty of treason. Mr. Igtet has aligned himself with radical Muslims who are opposed to the US -backed government in Libya. There is a planned mass rally at Martyrs Square in Tripoli that may turn violent.

Despite the High Rank admonishment to ESPians NOT to read Frank Report, a number of current members of ESP are, in fact, reading it regularly, according to information I received.

Of course, there are some who take High Rank at their word and do not want to commit violence against Keith Raniere by reading a website about him.

High Rank maintain that Frank Report is full of lies and that Keith Raniere is the most ethical man in the world.

Frank Report claims it is dedicated to reporting on Mr. Raniere in a truthful and transparent way. Mr. Raniere teaches his students to get all the data possible before making a decision. Still, the pursuit of data can reach a point of diminishing returns.

Perhaps what is contained in Frank Report has little or no value to the remaining ESPians. Perhaps it is all lies as Mr. Raniere and his High Rank claim.

Some readers have said they found the data published on Frank Report to be helpful and truthful. They have left ESP and Mr. Raniere and are now called EXPians.

There may be another reason why High Rank or Mr. Raniere do not want remaining ESPians to read Frank Report.

Don't read the Frank Report.

Don’t read the Frank Report.

Views by country in from September 1-24. It is not known how many of these views are from High Rank reading the Frank Report.

Views by country in from September 1-24. It is not known how many of these views are from High Rank reading the Frank Report.