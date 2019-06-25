He’s Baaaack: Sultan Excoriates Critic of Kristin Kreuk

A person using the name, “Anonymous”, recently wrote a comment on a post about our old friend, Sultan of Six. Anonymous was making the comment for the benefit of a newer reader of Frank Report.

Anonymous’s comment was: “Unless you have been on the [Frank Report] blog the last few years, you may not understand what we have been through dealing with This JERK, ‘Sultan of Six’, a Kristin Kreuk groupie. He uses many aliases (18 to date), hates Frank, has pedophile tendencies, and lives here to defend his dream girl, Kristin Kreuk. Look back into early posts of his and you will see why many here greatly dislike him.”

In response to this, Sultan, after an absence of several months, returned to comment on the Frank Report in reply.

Anonymous says Sultan hates me. But I certainly like him. He has faithfully defended Kristin Kreuk for years and, as he says in his article, he attempted to warn Kreuk about Nxivm years ago, when she was still a member of Nxivm, before the DOS scandal erupted and the later arrests occurred. In fact, Sultan once went to the Albany area – right to Nxivm Village – with the intent of rescuing, or trying to deprogram Kristin and met with, as I understand, John Tighe, and a noted, female leader of Nxivm, who has been lately both a vocal critic of Nxivm and its leader, Keith Alan Raniere and, as she says, a woman who has seen much good in the tech, and in Raniere – with whom she was once involved with in an intimate relationship.

Sultan, I do not believe met with Kristin at the time.

So, please give a warm welcome – and a show of civility – to Sultan of Six, one of our notable commenters. He has been part of the fabric of the Frank Report and before that, Saratoga In Decline.

To a Certain Critic of Kristin Kreuk and Me

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

By Sultan of Six

I haven’t posted on Kristin Kreuk in months on Frank Report. Not since March or so.

My temporary Twitter account, where I responded to the critics of Kristin, I got rid about a month ago.

I have a real Twitter account but, of course, I’m never going to tell you about it.

You’re welcome to search all 250,000 of Kristin’s followers and try to find me there to satisfy your stalking obsession. You won’t, because I don’t follow her on Twitter.

In fact, I currently don’t follow any persons.

Kristin appears to be completely free from any NXIVM bullshit, no matter how many times you try to keep bringing her into it. No one of relevance cares. Only you.

And, as one of her few fans who expressed concern about her involvement in it, I will happily take some of the credit for keeping her safe from any serious ramifications that could have come to her as a result of her involvement with NXIVM.

I know it bothers the fucking hell out of you.

But I have read some of the articles and comments here off and on and have seen how many times you’ve posted on Kristin and me calling out everyone and their mother who you think is me, trying to find any tenuous connection in any irrelevant article to her to throw her into the comments every chance you get.

I never said I left Frank Report. I said I wasn’t going to post about Kristin and I didn’t until now.

I have the willpower not to respond to your constant-bashing of me and Kristin. I’ve fasted the month of Ramadan every year for decades so I can easily hold out for several months not responding to your vulgarity if I really want to.

Talk about insane fucking obsession – how you have to keep calling out everyone as me so you can have an excuse to blame me, just to talk about Kristin and me.

I see you’ve even called out AnonyMaker, who is so obviously not me and has now – unfortunately for him – although I don’t really think he cares – garnered your wrath due to your obsession with me, as have others. He does appear to be intelligent, so I’ll take that as a compliment, even coming indirectly and unintentionally from you.

At least my obsession with Kristin is based on something good. You’re just a freak.

Your kind are a disease. NXIVM is a disease.

Rumi said “Be with those who help your being.”

None of you in this whole saga have helped my being. Even my fan-ship of Kristin hasn’t really helped my life.

So, fuck you.

See?

P.S. By the way, congrats to you Frank for getting much credit for helping bring the VanFake down, even if you were an asshole to Kristin for clicks and letting such idiots post shitty masturbation articles about me in the name of free speech.

Bye

Sultan of Six