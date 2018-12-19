Heidi Hutchinson has gifted us – during this yuletide season – with four more beautiful carols for us to sing.

Police Navidad

Police navidad

Señor it’s too bad

Que no mas puede venire

a visitar Keith Raniere

En Los Estado’s Unido’s felicidad

Police Navidad

Señora so sad

Necessita reporta

Que sabe de las DOS chicas pronto y to do de la verdad

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

We wanna wish you a merry Christmas…

From the bottom of our heart





Joy to Vanguard

To the tune of “Joy to the World”

Joy to the world, the Vanguard’s

Done

Let hell receive its King

Let every court prepare Him

Doom

And Lawyers and filings bring

And witnesses will sing

And Billings, and Prison terms,

End this crime ring

Joy to the world

Joy to the World, no Slaver reigns!

Let slaves become employed

Let them be freed

From sex extortion schemes

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat, repeat, the sounding joy

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let hell receive its king

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the freed slaves voices ring

Joy to the world

Vanguard ruled DOS with hate and disgrace

And made the nations prove

The goriness of His

wickedness

And wonders of His greed

And wonders of His lust

And wonders, wonders, of disgust





Little Hummer Boy

To the tune of “Little Drummer Boy”

Dedicated to Emi and Alex

Cum they told me

Pa rum pum pum pum

A Genius king to see

Pa rum pum pum pum

Our thinnest girls we bring

Pa rum pum pum pum

To lay before the king

Pa rum pum pum pum,

Rum pum pum pum…

So to honor him

Pa rum pum pum pum

When we cum

Pum pum pum pum…

Genius penis

Pa rum pum pum pum

I am a rich boy too

Pa rum pum pum pum

I have no girl to bring

Pa rum pum pum pum

That’s fit to give our king

Pa rum pum pum pum,

Rum pum pum pum…

Shall I play for you

Pa rum pum pum pum…

Nancy nodded

Pa rum pum pum pum

Alex and Pam kept time

Pa rum pum pum pum

I played my dick for him

Pa rum pum pum pum

I played my best for him

Pa rum pum pum pum..

Then he smiled at me

Pa rum pum pum pum

Me and my cum

Cum they told me

Pa rum pum pum pum

A Genius king to see

Pa rum pum pum pum

Me and my cum

Me and my cum…

Rum pum pum pum



We are Vanguard’s Slaves

To the tune of “We are Santa’s Elves”

Ho ho ho!

Ho ho ho!

We are Vanguard’s Slaves

In an Hypnotic haze

We make “fuck toys”

Of each girl and boy

Oh, we are Vanguard’s Slaves!

We work hard all day

But we don’t get paid

Girls we try out

See if they cry out

Oh, we are Vanguard’s slaves!

We love Vanguard’s brand

But we’re not in his command

Allie’s our master

She cums much faster

Clare told Jane to say!

Ho ho ho

Ho ho ho

We’re not Vanguard’s slaves!