Heidi: New Christmas Carols: Police Navidad; Joy to Vanguard; Little Hummer Boy & We are Vanguard’s Slaves
Heidi Hutchinson has gifted us – during this yuletide season – with four more beautiful carols for us to sing.
Police Navidad
Police navidad
Señor it’s too bad
Que no mas puede venire
a visitar Keith Raniere
En Los Estado’s Unido’s felicidad
Police Navidad
Señora so sad
Necessita reporta
Que sabe de las DOS chicas pronto y to do de la verdad
I wanna wish you a merry Christmas
I wanna wish you a merry Christmas
I wanna wish you a merry Christmas
From the bottom of my heart
We wanna wish you a merry Christmas…
From the bottom of our heart
Joy to Vanguard
To the tune of “Joy to the World”
Joy to the world, the Vanguard’s
Done
Let hell receive its King
Let every court prepare Him
Doom
And Lawyers and filings bring
And witnesses will sing
And Billings, and Prison terms,
End this crime ring
Joy to the world
Joy to the World, no Slaver reigns!
Let slaves become employed
Let them be freed
From sex extortion schemes
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat, the sounding joy
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let hell receive its king
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the freed slaves voices ring
Joy to the world
Vanguard ruled DOS with hate and disgrace
And made the nations prove
The goriness of His
wickedness
And wonders of His greed
And wonders of His lust
And wonders, wonders, of disgust
Little Hummer Boy
To the tune of “Little Drummer Boy”
Dedicated to Emi and Alex
Cum they told me
Pa rum pum pum pum
A Genius king to see
Pa rum pum pum pum
Our thinnest girls we bring
Pa rum pum pum pum
To lay before the king
Pa rum pum pum pum,
Rum pum pum pum…
So to honor him
Pa rum pum pum pum
When we cum
Pum pum pum pum…
Genius penis
Pa rum pum pum pum
I am a rich boy too
Pa rum pum pum pum
I have no girl to bring
Pa rum pum pum pum
That’s fit to give our king
Pa rum pum pum pum,
Rum pum pum pum…
Shall I play for you
Pa rum pum pum pum…
Nancy nodded
Pa rum pum pum pum
Alex and Pam kept time
Pa rum pum pum pum
I played my dick for him
Pa rum pum pum pum
I played my best for him
Pa rum pum pum pum..
Then he smiled at me
Pa rum pum pum pum
Me and my cum
Cum they told me
Pa rum pum pum pum
A Genius king to see
Pa rum pum pum pum
Me and my cum
Me and my cum…
Rum pum pum pum
We are Vanguard’s Slaves
To the tune of “We are Santa’s Elves”
Ho ho ho!
Ho ho ho!
We are Vanguard’s Slaves
In an Hypnotic haze
We make “fuck toys”
Of each girl and boy
Oh, we are Vanguard’s Slaves!
We work hard all day
But we don’t get paid
Girls we try out
See if they cry out
Oh, we are Vanguard’s slaves!
We love Vanguard’s brand
But we’re not in his command
Allie’s our master
She cums much faster
Clare told Jane to say!
Ho ho ho
Ho ho ho
We’re not Vanguard’s slaves!