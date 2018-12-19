Dueling comments: Are Dennis Burke and Jeff Peterson assuming aliases and posting on Frank Report – about each other?

At least two commenters on Frank Report seem to know a lot about Jeffrey Peterson and Dennis Burke. Each is accusing the other of being either Peterson or Burke.

A commenter, using the moniker Deez Nuts, is accusing Peterson of being the commenter AZ Troll.

Deez Nuts wrote the following:

I call Bullshit on [The Jeff Peterson] lawsuit [against Dennis Burke]. Peterson was never a critic of NXIVM or had any dealings with Keith or even took a class. Instead, he’s jumping on the bandwagon and filing frivolous lawsuits against a newspaper and mysterious John Does to hide his misdeeds.

No one forced Jeff to scam investors. No one forced him to raise $5 Million dollars from victims, and then lose the money. No one forced Jeff to divert that money to his own bank account.

Of course Jeff is in hiding. People want their money back. His excuse – the Vanguard made me do it. And it was all Dennis Burke’s fault. Just like Keith’s commodity losses were Papa Bronfman’s fault. Sure.

And now, he’s on the board posting as AZ Troll. How fitting.

Yeah, he’s definitely a Troll for swindling senior citizens.

If anything, this lawsuit will put him on the FBI radar for sure.

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In response to this post and others in a similar vein, someone using the moniker A Friend of the Good Guys wrote the following rebuttal.

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Add this to the long list of unanswered questions related to complicated, unsolved NXIVM-related mysteries:

Exactly how many fake aliases does Dennis Burke use to author “criminal accusation,” & “law enforcement flavor” posts about Jeffrey Peterson on the Frank Report website?

Does this tend to prove the entire point Peterson makes about Burke’s campaign of harassment in his lawsuit against Burke & friends?

I’m counting at least six, maybe as many as nine, highly probable Burke-alias, “law enforcement” flavor comments about Peterson to Frank Report in the past 72 hours.

No one else cares enough to constantly pound the table repeating “criminal” language about Peterson, and the posts share similar traits, citing the FBI, supposed “fraud”.

The posts include Burke/former prosecutor words like “swindle” and so forth.

If Burke had even the slightest bit of remorse about the gun running and cartel-enabling ops he’s been near for years, maybe we could feel bad for the guy, but, as Vanguard would surely agree, because Vanguard is the world’s “top ethicist” … when we read these big boy tantrum-messages, it’s hard to feel sorry for the disgraced U.S. Attorney, as he pounds out yet another “FBI” post…

Is he deranged?

Whoever is authoring these messages seems unwell and way too hell-bent on painting Peterson as a “criminal” – again, precisely the behavior set forth in Peterson’s lawsuit.

“Of course Jeff is in hiding,” writes the author of the above message, while overlooking how Peterson disclosed his precise location to the U.S. Federal Government at the outset of his dispute with Burke, during an investigation that was caused by Burke’s lies, and during all of last year, including when he was interviewed by a US government agent specifically about Burke, and Burke’s alleged intimidation or coercion of witnesses in connection with the NXIVM matter.

And if all of that isn’t enough, Peterson disclosed his precise location as recently as yesterday to 50,000+ viewers of Ann Vandersteel’s interview, aired last night.

Sigh.

Lose the “in hiding” angle, big guy. It’s getting old and it makes you look as desperate as you are.

Sadly, Burke is known to be a heavy drinker, evidenced by the incident when Burke hit a pedestrian while driving his vehicle in Phoenix several years back. The image of Burke sitting at home under the influence, pounding out “Peterson is a criminal!!” messages until late at night after cashing his Bronfman checks, earned while helping to defend the Cult and Vanguard, is a very dark, yet conceivable representation of what may have evolved into Burke’s present-day reality.

Cut the “cop talk” and get a life, Charlie Brown. Sure, there’s easy money available in the legal profession for defending bad guys.

When exactly did Burke change sides? Was it when he had his heart attack? Must have been frightening. Sad! Truly sad. Not being sarcastic or joking, I sincerely mean it when I say – it’s truly sad.



