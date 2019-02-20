Heidi: It was always KAR’s plan to cultivate a squad of sexy assassins, blackmailers, etc.

By Heidi Hutchinson

Terrific story, Shadow-“Keith Raniere and Ervil LeBaron’s Bad Ass Warrior Bitches.”

Shocking as it is, I am not at all surprised. It was always KAR’s plan to cultivate a squad of sexy assassins, blackmailers, etc. — girls trained to use their natural sex appeal and acquired skills “mentored”’by Keith to do KAR’s bidding and “take the fall” or “the rap” for him.

This is really central to a lot of what went on with DOS — the “readiness” drills, the blackmail material on members, hacking, even the brands marking the girls as KAR’s weaponry — perhaps to distinguish them from other girls who would be owned by other masters after KAR “mentored” and Brandon Porter and/or Lauren et al. mentally conditioned them, IMO.

Funny, once last year dining in public with Frank and Catherine Oxenberg, I embarrassingly, rather loudly, blurted out something like, “Mothetfucker’s building a pussy army. He must be stopped!”

I was shocked when, rather than taking me for insane, Catherine immediately agreed just as fervently.

Now, this is all JMO but there are dozens of details over decades I could point up to affirm the veracity of my strong feelings on this matter and the more facts I learn, the more sure I am of it.

Rosa Laura as a DOS slave has made a vow to do anything Vanguard tells her to do.

Rosa Laura Junco brought in about a dozen teen girls from Chihuahua Mexico to be mentored by Keith Raniere in 2016 and they left in May 2017. Were they to be trained as badass warrior bitches?