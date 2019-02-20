Guest View: Kristin Kreuk wont be on trial but she is not innocent either

By Ka-lel

Kristin Kreuk wont be on trial because of the following reasons:

Kk is smart and is smart enough to know which guy to sleep with to benefit her but is not good/wise enough to choose which man gives the best offer. In which case, sleeping with all of them is the logical right choice. Sleeping with directors, producers landed her roles which are either weird or they lack the potential to be blockbusters. But the guys she slept with are people who do not want to be in the NXIVM scandal. These people assured her that she wont be on trial related to NXVIM. To make long story short.

KK is not a superstar. Lana is the character she is most remembered for. Being one of the executive producers of Burden of Truth. She has to attend the reunion (Smallville ) to attract more fans or as an act of good faith for the American network who airs BoT. Basically, it’s all about the green.

Nevertheless, she is not an innocent girl, she is also not a victim of NXVIM. Her involvement lead to a lot of girls and friends of hers joining the cult. Unfortunately for us, the government has to arrest the crucial people in this complicated cult mess. She was smart enough to evade the disgrace thanks to her vagina and beautiful face.

The world has its own way of doing consequences. Where she is now is not a happy place to be. Her hitting the wall and her career is waning down. Hints that one day Karma will hit her hard that no money in the world can remedy the guilt, loneliness, and anxiety looming in the horizon.

She is well prepared on those NXVIM related questions coz its a threat to her at the moment. Those questions should be thrown at Eric Putzer or Mark Hildreth. The best way to shatter her apart.