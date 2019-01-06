Heidi: Did Kristin Kreuk lie to the FBI?

A comment by someone using the moniker “On Jane” wrote about “Jane”, the self-professed sex slave of Allison Mack who said she was also once part of Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design:

“Jane was verified as a real person by Frank. This is true. However, no one knows if she really was in GBD or if anything she said is really true. From her over dramatic writing, she comes off about as credible as Pea, with a story as credible as Ben Szemkus and his Stormy Daniels tale.”

Heidi Hutchinson responds:

So, now you concede Jane is real but we don’t know if what she says is really true. Wouldn’t that apply to just about every person on the planet?

Oh, but Jane is not credible because of her “over dramatic” writing, you say. Because her fingers were shaking? Not sure what you find over dramatic under the circumstances.

Personally, I find Jane to be very credible precisely because the first thing she typed out was a description of her state of nervousness — very appropriate to her circumstances in that moment — among many other factors.

Jane casually names people rarely spoken of publicly and describes the dynamics between them from her perspective and, perhaps, a perspective that she and perhaps others may feel is important for some of the defendants in this case, especially Allison Mack.

Jane offers many little known details that are true and readily verifiable.

Jane’s claim that she was in GBD can easily be verified; she provided not only her name but a photo. I believe FR already has researched and verified that Jane was in GBD.

The FBI and DOJ could have, better have, or likely will interview Jane and other GBD recruits who advanced to become DOS slaves.

Ultimately, Kristin Kruek, Kendra Voth, Mark Hildreth and any others who may have participated in GBD recruitment and leadership are going to have to answer to that and to what degree they knew what was really in store for the GBD recruits.

Jane describes the justification made to her to recruit the younger girls, the 12 yr. olds, that Kristin Kruek in particular targeted, was “get them while they’re on their knees (younger) and teach them to stand (own and embrace the S&M or BDSM master-slave branding thing) later on.”

What FR readers want to know, what Kristin’s fans want to know and what her employers should want to know, especially if those employers are the Canadian govt., is what Kristin herself has to say, how SHE justifies her own actions and why she publicly lies about GBD not being connected to DOS or NXIVM when it is.

Did she lie to the FBI, as well?