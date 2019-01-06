Blast From The Past: 2004 post on Rick Ross’ blog ‘Another Nail in the Coffin for NXIVM’

A reader wrote me as follows:





“A commenter named 9001 put this link from Cult Education Forum on Tony Ortega’s blog post today.





“Cult Awareness Network, or CAN, was sued into bankruptcy by Scientology. CAN went bankrupt and was subsequently bought by Scientologists. So desperate parents calling the organization might find themselves talking to a Scientologist instead of someone who would help them.





“The info linked below indicates that the [Scientology-owned] new CAN assisted Raniere.





“If true, this shows an early connection between Raniere and Church of Scientology. It would explain Rainiere’s use of term ‘suppressive’, which is a Scientology catch-all term for people who act against them. And maybe it explains Raniere’s use of ‘lawfare’ against his enemies, which is right out of the Scientology playbook. Here is the link.”

Another Nail in the Coffin For NXIVM

At the time of the post, Rick Ross was being sued by Keith Raniere with the intent to shut down his website. He won a ruling in the 2nd circuit that prompted someone using the moniker Templar to write to Ross and congratulate him – and to also express his view of Keith Raniere and his poodle Nancy Salzman..

Templar

May 13, 2004 11:49AM

Do you hear the footsteps, Kieth? Can you feel the breath of your pursuer on your back?

The bell in the distance, Nancy, it tolls for thee…

This is only the beginning of the end for NXIVM. First, the town rejects their proposal for a global headquarters, then the courts scoffed at their attempts to silence their critics. And now their pathetic appeals have likewise failed.

Why anyone would trust a snake in the grass like Raniere is beyond my comprehension. God only knows what his pet poodle, Salzman, see’s in him.

I heard her divorce, prior to all this NXIVM baloney, was rather messy. The details may be a bit sketchy but I believe I remember hearing her husband had thrown her down a flight of stairs, twisted: must have been quite a sight.

Anyway Cheers Rick [Ross]!!!

Looks like Lady Justice isn’t dead yet.

moderator [Rick Ross]

May 14, 2004 12:34 AM

Thanks Templar.

I assume you mean the recent court ruling at the 2nd Circuit, which went against Mr. Raniere and Ms. Salzman?

It was not only a defeat for them legally, but really has lasting implications regarding any “cult” that tries to use copyright law as a tool to silence its critics.

It doesn’t work.

Incidentally, Scientology advised Raniere through an operative at the so-called “new Cult Awareness Network” (CAN).

CAN lady Nancy O’Meara boasted in an email that she was helping him.

Ms. O’Meara is a Scientologist and essentially is the “cult” grunt that answers the phone at “CAN.”

Here is some irony, Raniere is what Scientology often calls a “squirrel,” which is someone who uses their “tech” without attribution and/or permission. Much of his “rational inquiry” program is lifted from them. O’Meara and her superiors don’t seem to mind, at least for now.

Also, Nancy should have told the other Nancy at NXIVM that Scientology lost a virtually identical copyright case they filed using the same premise against the Washington Post.

Oh well, it’s a good thing for the further defining of copyright law and its use on the Internet.

But Templar, some of your language sounds a bit ominous and a little threatening. You probably just are using verbal metaphors. But let’s make this clear, no one is threatening Mr. Raniere, Ms. Salzman or NXIVM.

Whatever justice they receive will be legally meted out by the courts.

Again, thanks for the words of support.

Templar

May 14, 2004 07:05 AM

Heh as TangoTM can tell you, from years of experience reading my posts, I have been described as “rather clever and gifted with words”. Certainly nothing more than metaphor was implied.

Granted, not a tear would fall from my eyes were either of the two to meet their maker ahead of schedule.

The only thing Raniere or Salzman need fear is an honest living, and the adjustments they’d need to make to earn one.

Templar

May 14, 2004 07:35 AM

There is absolutely NO threat or intentionally implied wish for harm to befall Nancy Salzman or Keith Raniere or anyone involved with or associated with NXIVM.

Last thing I want is for one of the hundreds of people bilked by Consumer Buy Line to extract revenge and have my post looked upon as evidence or as a declaration of intent.