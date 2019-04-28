Heidi: Can anyone doubt that the Raniere’s 2005 pics of nude women [and girls] were taken for ‘collateral’?

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

In response to the story Who are the 12 women Raniere photographed nude in 2005?, which makes speculation about who the 12 women were that Keith Raniere photographed nude in November 2005, I want to point out that my sister, Gina Hutchinson, was not one of them.

Gina passed away before 2005. I do fear these pictures may only be some stray “back-ups” with other years erased, however.

I have a good idea who else may be in the pics.

How humiliating for these girls and, especially, the middle-aged women like Kathy Russell — already nearly 50 yrs. old in 2005.

How can anyone doubt that this was blackmail material to hold over the ladies’ heads, especially if the posed pics were collected in the same year KAR illegally, deliberately de-virginized the 15 yr. old underage girl [Jane Doe 2] being groomed for him?

Must be difficult to get a face shot in with genitals. Especially in a selfie. And find bad ass chicks “willing” to do that, in case taking those pics of underage chicks turns out to be nearly as illegal as fucking them.

Girls By Design sure tried, though, with that “Sexy 7” contest offer to win a free camera by sending in pics of yourself – like that 12 yr old girl who wrote in to Kendra Voth and Kristin Kruek did.

That was, what, in ‘08?

And that all occurred in the NDNY, Northern District, too.

If NDNY and/or the State don’t bring charges, especially with the Court already ruling some evidence omitted for jurisdiction, I fear Raniere will have grounds for appeal, if it is now admitted in the EDNY court, which cannot, anyway, rule on something that didn’t happen in its district — such as all the statuatory sex crimes on the under-aged children.

Which, I’m sorry, is exactly what this is about in reality at its core.