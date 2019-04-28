Guest View: ‘Believe me, Allison Mack is not a monster’

By A Defender of Allison Mack

In response to Guest View: Allison Mack is not a victim – by her own admission she’s a criminal, I wish to point out to the author, “Actaeon,” that you base your judgment on Allison Mack’s blog written after she started to be groomed by Keith Raniere.

Allison’s blog was, at first, her way to express herself, but became a manifest of the grooming. Through time, she was visibly changing. You might not notice this, but people who knew her before she became a member of Nxivm did.

Allison was not at all interested in Nxivm at first. Kristin Kreuk convinced her that it would help her. Allison wanted to get out after the first meeting (She was then with her boyfriend).

But she was convinced by Kristin Kreuk to continue a bit more. Then something changed.

Even her boyfriend Chad Krowchuck said that she went from a person who was alarmed by Nxivm to a person who was convinced.

She didn’t have the choice about the manipulation. She was groomed too far when she met Keith Raniere.

You also say she was happily victimizing others, but it’s not true. It’s obvious to those who were close to the situation.

When people pointed out to her the evidence against Nxivm, it was already too late. The worst stories [in the Times Union] came out in 2012 and the grooming was mostly done. I remind you that most of the cult allegation were made AFTER she was already in it. She was in Nxivm for quite some time when the Times Union series was published in Feb. 2012.

Another thing, Allison didn’t flee to Mexico. She was in Los Angeles a few days before Raniere’s arrest and she was frequently in NYC before that.

From what I heard, she was called over there a day before the arrest of Raniere.

[Raniere was arrested on March 26, 2018 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico]

Wouldn’t be surprised if it was some sort of a trap? Why did Nicole [Nicki Clyne] film the arrest with only Allison in the film?

At her guilty plea hearing, Allison admitted the extortion part. However, she is still a victim of Nxivm! She merely admitted collecting the collateral and “using” it as a mean of pressure (it was redacted by the prosecution, it’s obvious).

The truth is that the victim stated that she didn’t say she would actually use the collateral, but merely “believed” she would. Read the court document for this info.

If you stick by what you read here and there, I understand your position. But believe me, Allison is not the monster depicted by some.

Still, it’s a pleasure to read someone who is not going into a blind rage like Shadow does, so I’m glad to read a well thought out article which is nevertheless opposed to Allison. It’s a nice change from Shadow.

Mk10ART - Allison in Vanguardland. Did Keith Raniere groom a sweet Allison Mack into a fool?

Mk10ART – Allison in Vanguardland. Did Keith Raniere groom a sweet Allison Mack into a fool?