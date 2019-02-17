Heidi: Allison Mack ‘I’m alone’ picture en-route to Switzerland may have pre-planned

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

Here are top reasons Allison Mack may have Instagrammed herself alone while money-laundering in Switzerland:

– Collateral. Keith wanted self-incriminating evidence Allison acted alone in her Swiss mission. Allison dutifully provided the collateral.

– The Vow. Allison wanted to show she was not mounting any peaks or exploring any canyons in the Alps without KAR’s permission. She was keeping her “vow” of fidelity to Keith and, presumably, Nicki.

– Ho ho’s. Allison was in Switzerland auditioning to be the next “Swiss Roll” little Debbie girl. She cut the braids off but left the red hair.

– Sara Bronfman’s cheap ass. Sara refused to pony-up for a private car or jet for Allison’s lonely travels to Sara’s chalet — even though Sara claims she “loves HER girls.”

– Sara Bronfman’s no dummy. Because Allison was money-laundering, Sara didn’t want anything traceable back to her by providing any transport means for Allison, forcing her to take the train alone.

Allison’s “I’m alone” pic was also Sara’s idea.

Sara knew no one would — except “Niceguy” on FR — not even the FBI – would ever find out she owns property in Switzerland or link her to Allison’s Swiss activities, so long as there was an Instagram pic showing Allison alone on public transportation while there.

Great, thought-proving post and excellent research on Sara, especially, from Shadow and Niceguy both 🤗

Nice Guy and Shadow are most definitely on the right track following the social media travel logs to follow the money laundering, GBD/DOS recruitment trail, etc. !!

Interesting that NX hastily removed those tell-tale posts!

You gentlemen hit a nerve, for sure. I hope the FBI got the info before they did or will, certainly, subpoena the account records if they haven’t already.

Meantime, it seems there commenters who pick apart every typo to try to destroy every theory and it’s unfortunately. I think it is often done out of rivalry or spite. It is not right.

By the same token, certain posters seem to always skew the raw data to the same, preconceived conclusion no matter what else the data actually might indicate.

For instance, Nicki Clyne’s Instagram post — as FR reported — revealed the harem’s and Keith’s whereabouts in Mexico. Some here conclude Nicki was a dunce for posting it. But there’s also a good possibility that Nicki wasn’t told, didn’t suspect, that Keith was a fugitive or NX was under any investigation when she posted.

She was also joyfully chatting with iguanas — whether they spoke English or not 😆 —conquering her fear of heights, etc. apparently “oblivious” — as KAR himself teaches all females are — to the reality that they were on the lam.