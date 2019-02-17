Former Rainbow Nanny speaks out, reveals crimes and set up of horrifying children’s program

Editor’s Note: Obviously I am not naming the individual who told me the following. I also had to redact names and change a few minor details to protect her identity. Other than that, this is precisely what she told me in an interview about Rainbow. Readers here have the advantage of hearing from someone who was right there, witnessing firsthand what really happened.

By Miss X

I no longer work for Rainbow. When I was there, I saw a lot of things. I saw that they kept two sets of books for instance. Loretta Garza, who was the head of Rainbow, under Keith, of course, insisted on two sets of books so she could see what the real profits were versus what they were showing.

They also did other illegal things with visa fraud. For instance, Monica Duran had a visa to work for ESP, but she was working for Rainbow.

In Rainbow, parents pay big money. The ‘Full’ Rainbow is seven languages. It costs about $120,000 dollars a year per child. There was a discount if there are siblings.

The Full is for 7 languages for they said “maximum brain development.”

But no brain studies exist. It’s just stuff Keith got off Google.

The time a child spends in Rainbow is approximately 90 hours a week. That’s most of a child’s waking hours. In the “Full”, there would be seven different nannies. They call them MDS. Multicultural Development Specialists. They have no degrees. There’s no requirements. They don’t have to have any background in child development.

Every day of the week, there is a different nanny.

There are some lesser programs than the Full 7, where people who can’t afford it take less languages for their children. They are charged $25 per hour.

But Keith and Nancy and Lauren always asked them “What does it mean when you don’t put forth the effort to give your child the opportunity to have maximum brain development?”

And there’s no studies that have ever showed this works.

I taught [redacted]. The seven languages were Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, German and Japanese. But there were other languages.

There has ever been any studies to prove this works and there isn’t any testing. The parent doesn’t know how well the children speaks. I mean the only one who knows Russian for example is the nanny.

Keith only speaks English and Loreta only Spanish and English. Other than the teacher’s word for it, there was no testing on how well the children learned other languages.

The nannies were often brought illegally to the USA because they often couldn’t find a local who could speak certain languages. Keith always preferred to have attractive young women for nannies. And Loretta aimed to please.

I knew [redacted] and Camilla Fernandez well. Both were illegal. They were both nice people but I wouldn’t call these people necessarily qualified for linguistics.

Probably the big thing about the double sets of books is how much money Rainbow made and how little was reported. Rosa Laura Junco had two children and was paying more than $120,000.

Sara Bronfman had one child – $120,000. Alex Betancourt had twins. $150,000.

Edgar Boone had four. The triplets, then they had another baby. I think he was paying something like $200,000.

Rainbow was not paying taxes on any of this.

Dr. Brandon Porter’s kids were in but he got to the point where he was working so much for Keith that he did not practice much as a doctor and he and his wife couldn’t afford the Full 7.

They’re only doing minimum amount of hours. My observation of him is that he is a total sociopath.

Not just because of the terrible films he showed, the graphic, horrific violence and rape and snuff. He was more than a little on the sick side. He’s twisted.

Behind it all was Keith Raniere who claimed he devised a revolutionary program to teach children how to develop their brains. That babies learning to be multilingual would create incredible brain development in children. They would have superior mental capacity.

Multilingual children = greater brain capacity.

So he devised an expensive school where children are taught by multiple multicultural development specialists who speak different languages to the child.

I had no background in early child development. None of the nannies did. In essence, I don’t think I was like a nanny – because there was no continuity with the children. Nannies bond with the children or are supposed to. I was more like a babysitter. I would see the children one day a week. And go to the next family on the following day. I got paid $10 an hour. Loreta Garza charged the parents $25 per hour. So Rainbow made more than double the profit.

While I was there, I did not teach classes like homeschooling. There was no curriculum, no training. Nothing. I babysat the children and spoke to them in my native language.

The original Rainbow Garden started in Clifton Park. But there was no center. We just went to the homes of the children. There is a center in Monterrey run by Carola Garza and one in Mexico City.

Emiliano’s kids I believe went to Rainbow. His sister Cecelia’s daughter was in it for a long time. Carola and Anna RIsoul’s sons are in it.

Rainbow is for the rich. Alex and Sara travel around the world with their MDSs. But they don’t take the whole gang of seven.

From what I saw, there is no proof that it works, other than kids learn some words in the languages but they couldn’t speak fluently. So what is it doing to children?

They always see strangers. The nannies come and go and it must be unsettling to a child to have a different person everyday babysitting and speaking in a different language.

You have 90 hours a week, and seven different babysitters with no qualifications talking at your child all day. The parents don’t know what they’re saying. The parents don’t speak the languages.

There’s no education. There’s no like kindergarten, there’s no early child development education. And everybody just believes that just learning all these languages will make these children geniuses. But they’re not learning anything. I began to fear they were creating little child sociopaths.

The children don’t spend much time with their parents because the parent is not supposed to interfere because they have to get quality language time in that language so it is discouraged.

So week after week, a babysitter is in the house relating to the children and not the parent.

The parents should not have any interaction with the child. They’re not supposed to talk to the child while the nanny is there so that the child imbibes the language.

The children are allowed to play, they’re allowed to do anything, but they have to do it in the language of the day so it is hard for them to play with any child who is not in Rainbow and that made them isolated or banned from seeing other children not in Rainbow.

Now it’s Spanish, now it’s Russian, now Hindi. If I were a kid, I would hate it. I know Rosa Laura’s two older kids went off to boarding school. Everybody was talking about, like, what happened with the kids? The rumor was that they’re rebelling against their mother’s totalitarianism with the cult. But some people said it had to do with the girls who came from Chihuahua and something Keith did to some of them.

Robbie Chiappone left because of the child molestation stuff. Keith and Nancy got the parents to not file charges. Robbie had to leave and join the Navy. But Robbie was a driver for Rainbow . He worked for Rainbow. His little brother was an MDS at the Monterrey Center – Theodore is his name.

Robbie was a driver for the children for Rainbow. A child molester was in the children’s organization founded also by a child molester.

On top of that, we took ESP courses. The parents and the nannies were taking the courses. Not all the nannies took ESP but a lot of them did.

And it’s sort of like you’re raising the child and the parents and the nannies are taking ESP classes and so the whole principles they are teaching the children are the principles of ESP.

Everybody believed in DOS and SOP. And part of the teachings of ESP, DOS, and SOP is that women have no character, no dignity, no honor. Can you imagine the girl children being taught this?

It’s not just about the languages. It’s the philosophy. It’s teaching girls that women have no character, their like little babies, they’re spoiled, they have to learn discipline, they need masters and should be slaves. The whole DOS thing.

Monica Duran was in DOS and she was a nanny. She was in Keith’s harem for 16 years and then became a DOS branded woman. Sahajo Haertel was a nanny and in Keith’s harem. She is in DOS.

Sahajo left her husband, Ken Kozek, to join Keith’s harem. Before he married Sahajo, Ken was dating Michelle Salzman for years. He dated Sahajo and they got married and she left him to join Keith’s harem. She’s an attractive woman, a belly dancer. She taught German. Monica taught Spanish.

Camila is also in the harem and is in DOS and she was a nanny. She joined Keith’s harem when she was a teen. He was careful about Camila, because of the reports of statutory rape. I don’t think he started having actual sex with her until she was at least 15. He waited for like three years after she attained puberty until he felt he could trust her to never go to the police.

The Rainbow program was meant to harm not help children, make him tax free money, find slaves as nannies and I believe open the door to teaching little girls that they should have sex starting at 12 and starting with him.