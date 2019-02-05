Guest View: Silly, silly Sultan – his defense of Kristin Kreuk is not normal

By WOW

Sultan of Six is in serious need of some vagina, anger management and other forms of therapy his local Iman cannot provide.

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

Sultan of Six – not a real picture of the anonymous man who posts as Sultan of Six and has been a valiant defender of the wonderful Kristin Kreuk, one of the world’s foremost virtue signalers.

His most recent post Sultan of Six lashes out at his critics – as he defends Kristin Kreuk just reeks of low testosterone, desperation and Asperger’s.

Sultan is bad enough online, but he must be the most insufferable c-word in real life and off the fan girl forums. This is not normal.

He has an obsession with virtue-signalling because the object of his masturbation sessions is a prolific virtue-signaler and is criticized for it. He doesn’t even know what the term means. It means to show off and signal to others how virtuous you are.

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Sultan writes, “I have no attraction to pre-teen girls.”

He defends pedophilia because Aisha, Mohammed’s “wife” was a child when she started getting used sexually for the pleasure of the pedophile Mohammed. He has said so himself that it is only when the girl is unable to get pregnant that it is pedophilia. Thus, “sultan/scarrom/karl basset/sosalty/jesse” believes if a twelve year old girl (like Rhiannon) can get pregnant, it’s not pedophilia for a grown adult like Keith Raniere and Mohammed to violate her. Gross.

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MK10ART

Sultan: “I like women who are fully developed and thus have curves.”

Then why are you obsessed with Kristin Kook? She has zero boobies, ass or hips. Sure as shit, neither did Aisha. You pretended to be a little girl on the Girls By Design website under the guise of “Jesse”. Perhaps you had other aliases there too.

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Sultan: “YOU BIGOTED, SEXIST, PROJECTING, ANTISOCIAL, NARCISSISTIC, WHINY B__CH.”

This is an Asperger’s meltdown. Don’t drive or operate heavy machinery when you are in this state “Sultan”. Find a quiet space, turn off the lights, take a few deep breaths and ride it out. Also, your Pakistani friends on the sub-continent are everything you just described. Bigoted to those not like them and terrible to girls and women.

Silly, silly “Sultan”…

It seems unlikely that Kristin will ever reveal the details of her nearly 10 years in Nxivm as a coach and a student. Why should she? It cannot possibly help her career and the less said the better. Raniere is done and Kreuk remains a star. In her case, silence is golden.

Who is that sharing a beer with Kristin Kreuk? Is it Sultan of Six?