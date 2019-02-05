Bangkok: Frank is over dramatizing things about MDC again, as usual.

By One Night in Bangkok

Frank and his female sidekick, Heidi, have been giving us links to several news stories claiming that MDC inmates were suffering a life threatening situation. Yet after ALL those supposedly ‘credible’ reports of freezing temperatures and inmates nearly freezing after SUPPOSEDLY being refused blankets, NOT A SINGLE inmate actually FROZE.

It’s fishy that everybody supposedly “almost froze” but nobody actually fucking froze.

Imagine the chances of that happening? Call a statistician and ask him if that’s very likely.

According to Frank, he actually believes that nearly everybody at MDC was on the verge of becoming frozen corpses, yet NOT A SINGLE case of frostbite or REAL hypothermia was reported for the ENTIRE MDC FACILITY.

Complaining about a scratchy throat doesn’t count for SHIT.

Not a single toe had to be snipped off for frostbite.

Hey Frank, how can you explain that?

I’ll explain it for you… …It’s because 44 degrees ain’t fucken cold enough to “freeze” an inmate or give him frostbite. Heck, I know people who wear shorts in 44 degree weather. It’s just a tad cold. It’s not life threatening.

If they were swimming in 44 degree water that would be life threatening, but they weren’t. There was also no wind chill inside. It just wasn’t cold enough to put anybody’s life in jeopardy.

Show me a REAL medical report from a life threatening situation this past week at MDC. I want names and details, not just anonymous BULLSHIT (oh, and old people having a heart attack don’t count). If not, then methinks you and your bleeding heart female sidekick are exaggerating your asses off.

FACT: Keith and his fellow inmates had so many extra blankets that they used the extra ones to stuff the vents of their cells.

FACT: Blankets at MDC were so plentiful that they were practically falling from the rafters. MDC was practically a blanket factory.

Fuck this story and the horse it rode in on. It’s a huge exaggeration.

Yes, it was cold at MDC. It was probably very unpleasant too. The cold food was probably not as tasty as hot food. Boo-hoo. But was it REALLY life threatening? Fuck no.

Nothing to see here. These aren’t the droids you’re looking for. Move along.