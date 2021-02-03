Guest View: Message to His Followers: Keith Raniere Is Just Not a Good Human Being!

The following is an interesting point of view, written by one of our readers, and posted as a comment on the story Kristin Keeffe Is a Victim to Watch at Raniere Restitution Hearings.

By Not a Fan of the Vanguard

No one really should be surprised that Keith Raniere refused to support his son with Kristin Keeffe. The guy has proven that he’s just not a good human being.

Of course, this proposition contradicts the fraud that was sold by many of his followers to recruit others: that he was “the most ethical man in the world”. He was a statutory rapist who pretended to be a celibate monk, coerced many women into numerous abortions, and promised a number of them “avatar” babies which he constantly reneged on.

Kristin Keeffe was the giant elephant in the room to all of these things.

Keith Raniere

The guy abused ethics for his own controlling, financial, and sexual aims. He’s similar to the religious preachers who fly in their own private jets while speaking in the name of Jesus or other religious figures who lived spiritual lifestyles. His word is worthless. The irony is he formed DOS to coerce women into upholding theirs! It’s that old projection thing.

Most people have committed acts of hypocrisy in their life, but this guy has proven himself to be one giant hypocrite.

Who cares if you’re intelligent if your character leaves much to be desired? Who cares if you’re pretty or handsome if you’re a cheater? Who cares if you’re rich if you defrauded and stole your way into wealth?

The fact that people like Suneel and Nicki still support this man shows how low the ability to judge the truth has sunk in a materialistic, “Reality TV” driven world.

"During times of intellectual intensity, I find it best to step back and deal with first principles."- Keith Raniere

And they want us to believe that they are the ones with critical thinking skills. They want us to believe that injustice has occurred here and that their fight for prison reform is sincere when their leader is a charlatan and hack – and they cared nothing about such a matter until he was thrown in jail.

Your man was practically a hermit living in Clifton Park. He rarely left there. He wasn’t on the world stage, giving speeches, doing public charity events, shaking hands with the downtrodden and downcast, etc. He was eating pizza with hot sauce, sleeping around, and humble-bragging while celebrating his birthday for ten days during the year.

Get over yourselves about how great this man is and how there is some conspiracy to take him down.

Success breeds imitators. The “success” of Raniere has cast him into a prison cell for the rest of his life. So, imitate him if you want his type of success in life.

Keith Raniere provides some insights to his student Allison Mack.

Keith Raniere provides some insights to his student, Allison Mack.

Look at what happened to Allison Mack. She had a lifestyle she earned in an industry that many young women want to be a part of but never achieve, and this guy manipulated her self-esteem into ruining it because she had something small in the grand scheme of things missing from her life. Was the small hole worth the giant crater he created because he couldn’t keep his dick in his pants?

He had millions of dollars of Bronfman money (and others) at his disposal and he effectively lost the war to a Sicilian with (at the time) a practically unknown blog. And now Raniere’s followers (and him) are relying on that same man to give them a voice no one else will. The glaring irony! Haven’t you all been humiliated enough yet?





Chief among the people who destroyed the community and Raniere [r] is Frank Parlato [l].

Two Sicilian Americans fought it out over a decade. Frank Parlato [l] and Keith Raniere [r]. Much of the war was waged on this blog.

Seriously, how brainwashed do you have to be now to continue to support this man? The fact that people are calling you brainwashed is actually a compliment compared to being called dumb or gullible because it means you’re not the latter but are simply currently out of your mind and intellect. Have some shame for your own selves.



