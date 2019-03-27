Guest View: Kristin Kreuk has a lot of explaining to do —and BTW Sultan is a white guy!

Editor’s Note: While this story will clearly risk invoking the wrath of the man who uses the moniker “Sultan of Six,” or, as some might say, aggravating his condition, it is an opinion that is shared by many.

Kristin Kreuk, many feel, will, at some point, have to explain her true role in Nxivm or questions will forever dog her. Now, naturally, this post will provoke Sultan of Six to make a valiant defense of the woman he adores from afar. [It remains unclear if Sultan actually believes Kreuk is aware of his existence.] In turn, various commenters will provoke him further, to which he will respond, which will keep Kristin Kreuk alive and well on Frank Report for more and more posts – gathering me even more page views.

However, I think it only fair to tell the commenters who are critical of Sultan, and often call him the “Smelly Brown Beetle” or the “Mad Brown Spanker,” that Sultan is not brown at all – at least not his skin color. Though he calls himself Sultan of Six, he is a white man.

As readers know Sultan has been ardently defending Kristin Kreuk for about a decade, ever since he first found out that there was a world willing to be critical of her. Indeed, he met with John Tighe in person and at least one ex-Nxivm woman entertained him at her house where he stayed overnight. Yes, Sultan came all the way to Albany to rescue Kristin Kreuk from Nxivm, ca. 2010. He did not get to meet Kreuk, who probably was unaware that he even existed. So, please when referring to the Sultan, keep in mind that he is Caucasian, and based on his appearance, now aged about 40ish, and he has been described as not dissimilar to what some have called a “soyboy.”

Now, here is a guest view by someone who thinks – unlike the Sultan – that Kristin Kreuk has some explaining to do.

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By Elephant in the Room

NXIVM is the big elephant in the room.

We don’t know if the other Smallville cast members were recruited by Kristin Kreuk or Allison Mack, though Erica Durance does know Mark Vicente, hint, hint…

Laura Vandervoort knows both Kristin Kreuk and Mark Hildreth. It is very unlikely she wasn’t propositioned by either or both to join NXIVM.

There are questions regarding Kristin Kreuk that she has not answered.

The fact is, she did stay a NXIVM member even after she and Mack were named in the Albany Times Union expose that went into disturbing details of Raniere’s pedophilia.

They were both named in a lawsuit regarding NXIVM crimes.

She is a known NXIVM member responsible for bringing in Allison Mack.

For her to have the organizers of comic conventions where she appears to warn people to not bring up NXIVM so that she can continue pretending nothing has happened, essentially hiding in plain sight, is not right.

It is not like it is only Allison Mack who has some explaining to do. Mack is hopefully going to jail. Kristin Kreuk receiving scrutiny from the press is a lot easier than jail time. She is a huge link in the DOS story too, for without her, there would not be a ton of women with the initials “AM” scorched above their vaginas.

Kreuk has shown zero remorse, but plenty of virtue-signaling about causes that have nothing to do with her. A lot of NXIVM morons are online, virtue-signaling about things, without even acknowledging the existence of the dirty cult. Virtue-signaling is hollow. The kind of people likely to be drawn to a pretentious-as-fuck cult.

People should bring up NXIVM at any event with Kreuk. Her weak Twitter statement was deliberately misleading and lacking information about her own role. She is only concerned with preserving her privileges.

If Kristin Kreuk thinks we are going to believe she was just involved with a “self-help group” and had no idea of anything wrong, from any source and only found out she was in a cult in 2017 when the branding story came out … think again.