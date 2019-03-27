Guest View: DOS wasn’t sex trafficking; It was adults; It was consensual

“When someone says, ‘Give me naked pictures to blackmail you, if you ever try to leave,’ you say ‘no’!”

Guest View By JarMa13

Now Allison Mack is a victim? Interesting.

I say what I’ve always said: “Throw this case out of court.” These are adults.

When someone says, “Give me naked pictures to blackmail you with, if you ever try to leave,” you say “no.”

If someone says they’re going to brand you, you say, “Nah, I’m leaving now.”

The lack of accountability is staggering.

We don’t live in a world where people can be tricked into sex acts they don’t want. No one was held captive. And what is bullying someone into sex?

If I say “no” and you bully me into changing my mind, you will only lose me as a part of your life.

Sex trafficking is a prostitution ring. Even if they procured girls to sleep with the leaders, it isn’t trafficking. And anyone is free to say “no.”

They didn’t hold anyone down and rape them.

I’ve had involvement with sex cults and the truth is, everyone who is there wants to be there. Turning around and saying, “I didn’t want it, they made me…”

When did your legs stop working? The ones that could have walked your ass out the door?