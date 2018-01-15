Guest View: I would be pissed at having to re-certify on the stripe path

Guest View by Scientology 101

Holy crap.

I can’t believe they are actually re-doing the stripe path. When I was still a coach, they kept talking about starting “professional sashes” – which meant many people would be back to square one, including many of the proctors who weren’t really up to standard.

Siobhan Hotaling, Ivy Nevares, Chris Collins and a lot of the early proctors, for example, would lose their income from teaching Ethos. They did this awhile back with the Exploration of Meaning [EM] path when they decided that people weren’t getting through their issues fast enough, so they made everyone re-certify their EM skills (at their own cost of course).

Keith Raniere is such a moron. He didn’t think anyone would notice this is RIGHT out of the Scientology playbook. Nothing he does is original, but if I was one of the desperate idiots sticking by Keith and ESP in their proud days of pubic branding to build character, I would be especially pissed at having to re-certify at this point. I would be finding a very good excuse to leave, so I don’t have to face the Gestapo and fill out a breach form.