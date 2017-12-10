Guest View: Bronfman family moving money offshore to evade taxes is SOP

Guest View by Canada

In one of the interviews Sarah Edmondson did with a Canadian news outlet, she indicated she and Mark Vicente were doing everything in their power to get those they enrolled out (except for the brain dead like, Lucas, Pam, Diane and Leah etc).

The only problem with Canada doing anything is… it was released in the Paradise Papers that Justin Trudeau’s close adviser: Stephen Bronfman (1st cousin of Clare) has also been linked to moving boatloads of cash to the Cayman Islands and other tax havens – https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/nov/05/justin-trudeau-adviser-stephen-bronfman-offshore-paradise-papers

Bronfmans’s moving money off shore to evade paying taxes has been their standard operating procedure or their ‘nom-de-plume’ – for years – https://vigile.quebec/archives/00-3/bronfman.html , Nxivm doing the same is just standard operating procedure.

A chip off the old block: Stephan Bronfman knows the end of the family business that requires the movement of money.