Nxivm Chatter: From Brainwashing to Pedo-Cabal to Making Money Watching ‘Seduced’ and ‘The Vow’ – and Filthy Nxivm Jokes

On top of the popular Nxivm docuseries Seduced and The Vow, Nxivm continues to be popular in the media – in a variety of contexts.





For instance, here is a story in Psychology Today, entitled 3 Psychological Principles Nxivm Used to Brainwash Its Members.





The article is a little conclusory in its tone. For instance, it assumes people can be brainwashed and that Nxivm members were also brainwashed.





So what are the three “brainwashing” techniques?

1. Obedience [to Raniere]

2. Deindividuation [The loss of self-awareness in groups]

3. Depletion. [If you deplete people of their self-control, they become more vulnerable to brainwashing.]

Bottom Line [From the article]

“We all want to believe we’d never be lured into a cult like Nxivm. But as Raniere’s right-hand man Mark Vicente said in The Vow, ‘No one joins a cult.’ Raniere may not have had a genius-level IQ or been a Rhodes Scholar like he claimed, but he certainly had a good grasp of how to use basic psychology against people in order to get them to comply. And despite what we tell ourselves, we are all vulnerable to manipulation via these basic psychological principles.”

As far as I know, Raniere never claimed to be a Rhodes Scholar.

As for brainwashing, there are some who argue there is no empirical or scientific evidence that proves anyone can successfully alter or control people’s minds by using psychological techniques, and the notion that people in certain groups lose their agency and can no longer think for themselves is a conspiracy theory.

From Brainwashing to Comedy:

"Responsibility entrusted to us by a thousand, thousand future generations-our messages will persist, with their effects, long after we are gone." -Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere

Here is another Nxivm story – about comedy, no less: We are all in “NXIVM” — It was improv comedy for me, but it’s been Western culture for awhile.

From the article: “The positive part of improv is probably equivalent in value to what people learn in the NXIVM ‘five-day.’ You learn to turn whatever dumb thing comes out of you and your partners’ mouths into a real and funny scene by not negating it, going with the flow, heightening and constantly adding information while remaining as real and present as you can. It’s learning to play all over again, truly listen and contribute, and it has tons of corollaries that can improve real life.”

*****

From Comedy to Nxivm Pedo-Cabal

Here is another on Nxivm: Pedophilia & Empire: Chapter 42 The NXIVM Scandal: The Sex Cult, Megalomania and Pedophilia Protected by the Pedo-Cabal.

A five-volume book series by Joachim Hagopian, “unearths the global child sexual trafficking, that is the satanic abuse network across the planet. Each major scandal represents merely a tip of the iceberg, the uncovered truth prior to the state’s standard criminal cover-up, leaving the full extent of organized child abuse never seen in the full light of day.”

And according to the author, Nxivm is a part of that Satanic network.

Chapter 42 is titled: The NXIVM Scandal: The Sex Cult, Megalomania and Pedophilia Protected by the Pedo-Cabal,

With its founder sentenced to 120 years and several of its leaders convicted, the Pedo-Cabal did not protect Nxivm very well.

The author does an interesting job of summing up Nxivm with a slant towards the theme that Nxivm is part of a bigger, pedophile cabal.

In telling the story, the author mentions me as a believer in the satanic pedophile Nxivm cabal theory.

He writes, “Essentially, onetime cult insider-whistleblower Frank Parlato believes that the Clintons, Chuck Schumer, Kristen Gillibrand and other Democrats as supporters and protectors of NXIVM are involved in human trafficking, sex slavery and Satanism.”

I do not think I ever said I believe that, and I certainly have no evidence to support it. I know of no Democrats who are involved in Nxivm human trafficking. I have no evidence that Clinton, Schumer, Gillibrand, etc. did anything to protect Nxivm. Clinton took money from them. Gillibrand’s father worked as a consultant for Nxivm. I do not know of any Schumer connection.

Hillary Clinton

The author concludes his Nxivm chapter with “The mainstream media has superficially covered the NXIVM scandal focusing exclusively on the bizarre sex cult leader and his brainwashed flock, avoiding the bigger picture reality that the same powerful evil forces behind Epstein and Pizzagate are also behind NXIVM as yet another child sex slavery trafficking operation.”

But is there a bigger picture reality? I have not seen any evidence. This assertion is seemingly made without hard evidence.

*****

From Pedo-Cult to Making Money By Watching Docuseries About Nxivm

A stash of cash found at Nancy Salzman's house.

A stash of cash found at Nancy Salzman’s house.

Maggie Patterson

Small businesses guru, Maggie Patterson has a business podcast: And wouldn’t you know it, even she has found a way to lasso interest in Nxivm into her offerings to help people earn money online.

In “Six Lessons About Online Business from the NXIVM Docuseries Seduced and The Vow”, she describes the improbable connection between watching a Nxivm cult documentary and making money in small online businesses.

Maggie writes, “[W]hen I discovered two NXIVM Docuseries Seduced and The Vow, of course I was going to watch. But then something happened that I wasn’t entirely expecting. I found myself nodding long as I saw so many clear parallels between what was being shared on-screen, and what I see every day running a business in the online business industry.”

Here are the six lessons:

The NXIVM Backstory

#1. Trapping You in a Cycle of Spending

#2. Insider Secrets And Moving Up The Levels

#3. Limiting Beliefs Always Take the Blame

#4. Reliance on NLP and Hypnosis

#5. Charismatic Leadership

#6. Left Feeling Exploited

Online Business is Walking a Fine Line

*****

Naomi Gibson Interview for Podcast

Former Nxivm member Naomi Gibson was interviewed for Trust Me podcast. She speaks of being involved in not one, but two cults. She was born into the first one. Her second was Nxivm.

Gibson was involved in the production of the Starz TV docuseries “Seduced.”

From Seduced’s website: “Naomi Gibson is a writer, actor, producer and activist… She is a second-generation survivor of the cult, The Children of God. For Naomi, this journey has a been lifelong – having been born into a cult and finding herself immersed in another one as an adult. Through her experience in choosing to share her story and expose NXIVM, she has discovered the importance and grace of finding her voice. Her journey has been toward stepping forward to expose these types of nefarious organizations, and the abuse and trauma inflicted by these groups.”

Naomi said of herself, “As an adult, I would find myself involved in another cult, NXIVM. I honestly think that my experience growing up in a cult lead me to NXIVM, but it also gave me the awareness to question the groups teachings and, in short, ultimately saved me from going deeper in it.”

Gibson took Jness classes in Los Angeles and was a member of Nxivm for about 10 years. She got out about the time the Frank Report started reporting on DOS.

Naomi said in Seduced: “When I started reading the Frank Report and seeing things for what they truly were, it just made me feel ill.”

Her voice in Seduced was memorable and her podcast interview is well worth listening to for people interested in the Nxivm story.

*****

Forgotten Ones Have Merchandise

The Forgotten Ones have not been idle since they stopped dancing in front of the MDC as a protest of conditions there, including the conditions Keith Raniere has been subject to since being confined there in April 2018.

They are now offering merchandise – and their first offering is going to be a true collectors item. A handsome wool cap

2020

Just to help the Forgotten Ones with their advertising, I wrote some ad copy for them.

This standout winter accessory merges function and fashion with ease. Clearly one of the best beanies for channeling the great outdoors and the spirit of the MDC.

The Forgotten Ones Beanie is the one you need, what with a classic rib knit and a tough navy color — ideal for standing out against a vibrant orange prisoner outfit.

It is a fitting accessory, even if you are not headed to prison. Sleek, subtle and made to pair up with anything (but especially a tough waxed trucker jacket, your favorite henley and slim blue denim). Throw in tough leather boots and slim tan chinos, then head to your favorite prison.

It’s the kind of grab-and-go beanie that’ll provide just enough lightweight warmth and comfort as temperatures plummet, the brand’s quality speaks for itself, and that’s certainly the case here with this stylish winter hat. The beanie has a subtle Forgotten Ones logo, knit rib construction, and of course, a highly agreeable price point at $20. It’s the kind of beanie that blends both traditional and modern craftsmanship to come up with a hat that’ll stand the test of time – even for the next 120 years.

*****

The Vow May Get Award

It looks like HBO’s The Vow is up for an award.

*****

Actor Who Maybe Best Choice to Play Keith Raniere

James Whitmore

Although our first choice continues to be James Whitmore for the role of Keith Raniere, if a movie were to be made, another fine actor has been suggested for the role.

Jonathan Van

*****

Books By Notorious

In 2007, O.J. Simpson wrote the book, “If I Did It”.

I think Keith Raniere could write a better book. Keith kept an ever-changing harem of 20-30 attractive women, and built a cult based largely on the worship of his personality. Publishers would vie for it and readers, possibly quite a few young men, would buy it. Especially, those who need guidance on building their own harem.

I propose the title should be: “How I Did It.”

*****

Nxivm and the City?

An Instagram page called Nxivm and the City appears to be a collection of photoshopped images of Nxivm players and characters from the HBO TV show Sex and the City.

As a sample, here is one:

L-R Sarah Jessica Parker, Mr. Big, and Mr. Bigger relax in bed before getting ready for a heady evening of word salad and romance.

*****

Timing Is Everything

There are a lot of stupid and cruel jokes out there concerning Nxivm and although they are despicable, Frank Report has a duty to inform readers even if we strongly disapprove and consider the jokes anything but amusing.

Here is what we heard:

Rumor has it that Keith Raniere finally accomplished the recommitment ceremony he first planned back in March 2018 in Mexico, where five of his female slaves were to perform group fellatio upon his extraordinary member.

It was interrupted by the appearance of armed men, some wearing Mexican federal police uniforms. The men took him abruptly from the closet he was hiding in and deported him to the USA where the FBI waited to make an arrest.

The women were denied.

According to our source, Keith had a subsequent recommitment ceremony, believed to be performed at the Brooklyn MDC.

When asked how the ceremony went, the Vanguard replied, “It tasted terrible.”

*****

A Porcine Fable

Another ugly story going the rounds: Keith Raniere, Moira Penza, Mark Vicente, and Frank Parlato made a bet as to who could stay in a pig pen the longest. They went into the sty together and after 45 minutes, Moira left, looking disheveled. After two hours, Vicente left, looking beat and covered with mud. After six hours, Raniere had enough and left; it was not discernible if the odor was his or that of the sty.

After seven hours, the pigs left, looking entirely out of sorts and quite perplexed.

*****

Nancy Is Not the Butt of the Joke

Nancy Salzman

How far Nancy Salzman has fallen, now lacking in any sort of tribute to the man who led her to where she presently stands.

She came home from her doctor’s appointment grinning from ear to ear.

Her new boyfriend asks, “Why are you so happy?”

Nancy says, “The doctor told me that for a sixty-year-old woman, I have the breasts of an eighteen-year-old.”

“Oh yeah?” quipped her boyfriend, “What did he say about your sixty-year-old ass?”

She said, “Keith’s name never came up in the conversation.”

*****

Today, Nxivm is becoming a household word. Keith Raniere came a long way from the little kid in Rockland County to the ethicist who led a group of women to the ultimate blue light.

Viva Executive Success!