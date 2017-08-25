From a Canadian husband whose wife escaped from ESP/Jness thanks to DOS (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

This is a letter from a husband of a woman who was a member of ESP and Jness:

To All Canadian Espians,





Keith and Clare have limited legal reach in Canada.





Canadians are less corruptible than other cultures. Clare will find an unfriendly welcome if she tries to buy off Canadian police and judges; if it does happen, it’s very rare.





I was once in a meeting with the owner of a company that was doing business in Russia. The Russian group was getting kickbacks and using bribes with almost every other vendor they were working with except the Canadians. Why? Because it was understood that the ethical Canadians do not take bribes.





To the former Canadian Espians; I know you want to do what is right and now is your chance to set the record straight. We Canadians are, for the most part, ethical or trying to be ethical.





Be active!





Do what is right and fight this unethical group. Send Frank photos, stories, ESP material, anything that helps people leave or sheds light on this cult’s damaging practices.





This group has lied to everyone who wasted their time and money.





Tell us how they hooked you in.





How did it change your values and beliefs (EM)?





How does Rational Inquiry work?





Explain the social values of the group.





Do Espians socialize outside the group?





How do Espians get paid?





What is the business model?





Is there an effort to lie and keep secrets?





Do they encourage proctors to avoid filing taxes?





Explain the the MLM model.





How do they make polyamory for men normal?





How do they explain slavery and branding?





Explain how Keith normalized sleeping with students.





Is it possible to be a victim in this cult?





What abuses did you suffer?





Who lost their family as a result of ESP?





What about the weird jargon?





Did anyone else notice that Keith talks a lot but says very little?





Was anyone hypnotized?





How did it happen?





Sadly, did anyone sleep with Keith?





For those Canadians who left; tell your stories of how you realized this was a damaging cult and not your usual self help group. Please go into detail about how it was that they broke down your natural desire to question the weird practices of ESP.





I don’t know about you but when I read the ESP values I nearly freaked out. A coworker of mine, who was previously in a cult, had major flashbacks when he read the ESP material. It was like we were reading the recipe book for thought reform, including offering all kinds of explanations to normalize the bizarre rules and rituals.





I was luckily not a member. Men like me could never listen to the shit Keith spews. Unfortunately, my wife did the intensives and then signed up for Jness. Because I felt very strongly that Keith and ESP were recruiting for a cult, I could not allow my wife to participate. It nearly cost us our marriage and I love my wife.





Eventually, she chose family over the cult but had a deep resentment toward me until she learned about DOS and that, in fact, all the negative stories were true. The branding and slavery was and is all true. So were all the other negative things written about Keith, which was enough for me to steer clear of anything to do with Keith before I even heard about DOS.





The one thing I would like to thank Keith for is his arrogance and stupidity when he created DOS; without it, my wife might still believe your tools were useful. Now we can move forward, without resentment between us, and less the $9 thousand dollars you stole from us.





As for the resentment against ESP and Keith, this is payback.





Perhaps those who have completed Keith University can help me with where to place my commas.





Just do something, anything to bring down Keith and his brainwashed followers.





These are the two great ones to be worshiped. They are [l] Prefect, [r] Vanguard.

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Esta es una carta de un esposo de una mujer que fue miembro del ESP y Jness:

A todos Espians canadienses,

Keith y Clare han limitado alcance legal en Canadá.

Los canadienses son menos corruptibles que otras culturas. Clare encontrará una acogida hostil si intenta comprar a la policía canadiense y los jueces; Si sucede, es muy raro.

Estaba una vez en una reunión con el dueño de una empresa que estaba haciendo negocios en Rusia. El grupo ruso fue recibiendo sobornos y uso de sobornos con casi cada otro proveedor que trabajaban con excepción de los canadienses. ¿Por qué? Porque se entendía que los canadienses éticos no tomar sobornos.

Para el ex Espians canadiense; Sé que quieres hacer lo correcto y ahora es tu oportunidad para fijar el expediente recto. Los canadienses somos, en mayor parte, tratando de ser ético o ética.

¡Ser activo!

Hacer lo correcto y lucha contra a este grupo ético. Enviar fotos de Frank, historias, ESP material, algo que ayuda a las personas dejan o arroja luz sobre las prácticas dañinas de la secta.

Este grupo ha mentido a todos los que desperdician su tiempo y dinero.

Nos dicen cómo le enganchó.

¿Cómo cambiaron sus valores y creencias (EM)?

¿Cómo funciona investigación racional?

Explicar los valores sociales del grupo.

¿Espians socializar fuera del grupo?

¿Cómo Espians pagan?

¿Cuál es el modelo de negocio?

¿Hay un intento de mentir y de guardar secretos?

¿Animan a procuradores para evitar declarar impuestos?

Explicar el modelo MLM.

¿Cómo hacen polyamory para hombres normales?

¿Cómo explican la esclavitud y la marca?

Explicar cómo Keith había normalizado para dormir con los estudiantes.

¿Es posible ser víctima de este culto?

¿Qué abusos sufre usted?

¿Que perdió a su familia como resultado de ESP?

¿La jerga extraña?

¿Alguien más notó que Keith habla mucho pero dice poco?

¿Era alguien hipnotizado?

¿Cómo sucedió?

¿Lamentablemente, nadie durmió con Keith?

Para los canadienses que la izquierda; cuentan sus historias de cómo se dieron cuenta de esto una secta dañina y no su grupo habitual de autoayuda. Por favor, entrar en detalles sobre cómo fue que rompió su natural deseo de cuestionar las prácticas extrañas de ESP.

No sé ustedes pero al leer los valores de ESP casi freaked hacia fuera. Un compañero de trabajo mío, que estaba en una secta, tenía grandes recuerdos al leer el material ESP. Era como que estábamos leyendo el libro de recetas para la reforma del pensamiento, incluyendo que ofrecen todo tipo de explicaciones para normalizar las extrañas reglas y rituales.

Por suerte no era un miembro. Los hombres como yo nunca podrían escuchar la mierda que Keith arroja. Por desgracia, mi esposa hizo los intensivos y luego inscrito en Jness. Porque me sentía muy fuertemente que Keith y ESP estaban reclutando a un culto, podía no permito mi esposa a participar. Casi nos costó nuestro matrimonio y me encanta a mi esposa.

Finalmente, ella eligió familia sobre el culto pero tenía un profundo resentimiento hacia mí hasta que se enteró de DOS y que, de hecho, todas las historias negativas eran ciertas. La marca y la esclavitud era y es cierto. Así fueron todas las cosas negativas escritas sobre Keith, que era bastante para mí para alejarse de cualquier cosa hacer con Keith antes incluso oí hablar de DOS.

Único lo que me gustaría dar las gracias a Keith para es su arrogancia y estupidez cuando creó DOS; sin ella, mi esposa podría creer todavía que sus herramientas eran útiles. Ahora podemos avanzar, sin resentimiento entre nosotros, y menos los $ 9 mil dólares robaron de nosotros.

En cuanto el resentimiento contra el ESP y Keith, esto es venganza.

Tal vez aquellos que han completado Keith Universidad me pueden ayudar con dónde colocar mis comas.

Hacer algo, cualquier cosa a Keith y sus seguidores lavado de cerebro.

These are the two great ones to be worshiped. They are [l] Prefect, [r] Vanguard.

Estos son dos los grandes a ser adorado. Son [l] perfecta, [r] vanguardia.