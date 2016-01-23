frankreport #7 on google ‘Keith Raniere’

The frankreport aims to be an objective and truthful source of information on the Vanguard, Keith Raniere and his organization NXIVM.





While his own website and that of NXIVM’s are in the top ten on today’s google search under “Keith Raniere” so is the frankreport coming in at #7.





This is good since people who wish to find out if they should dedicate some or all of their life and money to Vanguard should be interested in learning as much as they can about him.

Here are the top 10









1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Raniere









Wikipedia

Keith Raniere is an American businessperson and founder of NXIVM, a multi-level marketing company in upstate New York that has been referred to by some …





2

http://www.thenation.com/…/how-strange-secretive-cult-company-…









The Nation

Nov 18, 2014 – Keith Raniere, founder of NXIVM (Executive Success Programs). By now, most Americans are familiar with the sad story of Aaron Swartz, the …









3

www.keithraniere.com/









Scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author Keith Raniere has devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic and …









4

http://www.timesunion.com/nxivm/









Times Union

Part I: Secrets of NXIVM. Some experts say Keith Raniere, the guru behind an unusual training business, is really a cult leader. Related stories: …









5

http://www.azquotes.com/author/33796-Keith_Raniere









Discover Keith Raniere famous and rare quotes. Share Keith Raniere quotes about humans. “Knowing what to do is useless without the…”









6

http://www.forbes.com/forbes/2003/1013/088.html









Forbes

Oct 13, 2003 – Keith Raniere’s devoted followers say he is one of the smartest and most ethical people alive. They describe him as a soft-spoken, humble …









7

frankreport.com/









The founder of NXIVM, Keith Raniere, has spent, I would estimate, about $2 million … Reader: Bill Cosby and Keith Raniere compared – and other curious items.









8

http://www.vanityfair.com/culture/2010/11/bronfman-201011









Vanity Fair

Oct 31, 2010 – Insets: above, nxivm founder Keith Raniere; left, Edgar Bronfman Sr. To family friends, Seagram heiresses Sara and Clare Bronfman are victims …









9

http://www.nxivm.com/









Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman founded NXIVM. Together they have perfected their executive success programs, which will assist you in unlocking human …









10

http://www.executivesuccessprograms.com/who-we-are/

Keith Raniere holds many titles to his name—scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author—but perhaps the most poignant …



