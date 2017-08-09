Frank Parlato available to meet in Clifton Park with concerned Espians

My name is Frank Parlato. I was unable to publish the last day because I was traveling.

I am publisher and editor of Frank Report.

I was asked by several members of Executive Success Programs to meet them privately. They are troubled by what they read on Frank Report.

I agreed to come to Clifton Park.

I met with several concerned individuals already.

Several said there are “many others” in the circle of Keith Raniere who are troubled. Almost all who are associated with Keith Raniere, they said, are reading the Frank Report. Some read it secretly.

Some say they would like to leave Mr. Raniere, but are afraid he will attack them.

Some are concerned he has material which he can use to blackmail them or send them to prison.

ESP leaders are telling followers that Frank Report is authored by a disgruntled ex member/employee/suppressive and that everything in it is untrue.

While I am in Clifton Park, I do not intend to stalk anyone, drive around Knox Woods, or haunt ESP at New Karner Road or Apropos.

Nor will I visit Keith or his servants without an invitation.

I will make a further announcement on my proposed meeting with Keith Raniere later tonight.

I invite anyone troubled by what they have read to call me. I will assist anyone who desires to leave Mr. Raniere to do so safely – and introduce anyone concerned for their safety to law enforcement.

For those who wish to speak, or schedule an appointment, I can be reached at 716-990-5740. Or you may email me at frankparlato@gmail.com.

All calls are confidential. Nothing will be revealed on Frank Report without the consent of the person providing the information.

The meeting will be held in a safe and secure place.

Revelations of felonious acts by Mr. Raniere and his confederates, however, are required to be reported to authorities. The withholding of information about criminal activities may also be a crime: See New York State ID Code § 18-1601