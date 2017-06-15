Former Student: I reported “Fraud” by Raniere to Authorities. You should do so Now!

“THE GREATEST TRICK THE DEVIL PULLED WAS THAT HE DIDN’T EXIST”.

By the Tipster

I’m dedicating that quote to myself and some of my friends today.

More accurate for us might be “The Devil Lives Amongst Us and Is Hiding as an Angel”.

Everybody who is like me who has taken the courses and made their way up the organization is probably questioning everything that they believe in life.

We were all duped. Completely duped by a sociopath.

Here’s the thing: Everything was a lie and we all bought into it. Now it’s time to question how he was able to do it and why we all bought it.

More important. Now is the time to act.

Everyone who took the courses was defrauded.

Prior to taking the courses, I was told Keith had a photographic memory (and could remember everyone’s name in the course just by seeing their face), that he was the smartest man in the world (read about the test he took on this website) and that he was enlightened (I guess enlightenment means sleeping with a lot of women and branding them). All of which were lies told by his co-conspirators.

I’ve had many interactions with Keith (as well as coaching) and he couldn’t remember my name or anyone else’s. I’ve been to V-week almost every year for the last five years and judging how he is around women he is attracted to… this is not an enlightened man. This is a horn dog sociopath. I feel stupid and ashamed.

I drank the Kool-aid.

And if you want proof you aren’t dealing with a highly intellectual man, watch any of the videos labelled Keith Raniere on Youtube but especially this one:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQE4OskakZU (start at 18:45, but if you want to hear more drivel start earlier. Look at Grace Park’s face. She thinks he is crazy too.)

Any of the videos will show any rational person that this isn’t a genius. It’s a man who talks in circles in a pseudo-intellectual way.

None of this matters. The reality is we’ve all been defrauded. In a heinous way. There are things we can do about it.

Contact the authorities:

1) FBI Albany – 200 McCarty Avenue, Albany, NY 12209, (518) 465-7551

2) Albany County Sheriff’s Department: ContactSheriff@AlbanyCounty.com, 518-487-5400

3) Attorney General Albany – 518-776-2000

4) Contact the FTC: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1

5) NY state Consumer Protection board – 800-697-1220

6) NY Better business bureau – Email: longisland@newyork.bbb.org, Phone: 212-533-6200

If you feel you’ve been defrauded, I suggest you contact all of these agencies, since you never know which one will act. The women who have been branded, I implore you to contact each of those places (especially the top four) but everyone else who feels they were duped should also contact the authorities.

Consider suing the organization to get your money back. As we were all defrauded, these lawsuits could happen in small claims court and cost everyone as little as $15 in Albany Small Claims court. Massive lawsuits will cause issues for the organization and bring it down.

Let me make this clear…

Right and wrong in this scenario is abundantly clear. And you can act. Do what’s right. And right now you have to make a decision whether to take a stand or to pretend nothing happened.

Sometimes you can only take bad people down through numbers. This may be one of those instances.

If you did learn anything of value in the courses, it is that looking away and pretending nothing has happened is ethically wrong.

The time to act is now. I’ve heard rumors that Keith may be thinking about fleeing (not sure his hubris would allow that). And rumors of much worse. This means ‘time is of the essence.’

I’ve done this already myself.

Send all of the authorities to this frankreport.com site.

Make the world a better place and do the right thing. Do the ETHICAL thing and report fraud if you feel you’ve been defrauded by ESP lies.

The people below may have committed fraud:

Harem members should remain slender, obedient and friendly with each other. Mr. Raniere teaches that women - naturally simple creatures - need to be ruled - and sometimes by each other.

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack have taken collateral [to blackmail and extort students] and refuse to return it.

Keith Raniere offers women a variety of options in his service.

Although Keith Raniere has kept his fingerprints off of the DOS slavery and branding process, his culpability is evident.

Behind the coercion is the money that Sara and Clare Bronfman bring to Mr. Raniere. Clare has perjured herself in numerous legal cases and will likely to do again.

Actress Nicki Clyne is deeply involved in taking collateral which is in essence a form of extortion.

While some sympathize with Dr. Roberts, it is clear that if she doesn't break soon and give evidence, she is one of the most likely people to be charged. She did the human branding.

While some sympathize with Dr. Roberts, it is clear that if she doesn’t break soon and give evidence, she is one of the most likely people to be charged. She did the human branding.

Longtime number two harem member Marianna Fernandez has had a lot of 'jealousy issues," according to sources. Mr. Raniere had to keep it a secret from her that he was having sex with her sister Cami, because of Marianna's insecurity issues

Marianna Fernandez is a major co-conspirator in the slavery ring – and has abetted illegal Mexican women to fall under Mr. Raniere’s slavery for years. She seems one of the most likely to be charged.

Monica Duran waits on Keith Raniere.

Monica Duran is said to be the brains behind the Mexican teenage girls who come to Albany to be groomed for Mr. Raniere’s “teachings.”

Daniella Padilla

Dani Padila is said to be the topmost slave to Mr. Raniere and reportedly ushered Allison Mack into the harem.

Jimina Garza, a slave woman of DOS. Said to be branded. Has a slave pod of her own. She fulfilled her enrollment of six slaves and some of her six have already enrolled slaves. She opened the Monterrey ESP center and is married to Mr. Raniere's disciple Omar Boone, the brother of Mr. Raniere's disciple Edgar Boone. Omar has not commented to any of his friends what he thinks of his wife sporting Mr. Raniere's initials on her pubic region. We would welcome his comments. And will publish them in their entirety.

Jimina Garza is working to boost Mexican women’s participation. The age of consent in Mexico is 12.

Ringleader Allison Mack